• Lukas Jay Vieyra-Hartmann, 20, North Platte, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with high potential for abuse as felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less; and commission of felony while armed.
• Destiny Taylor, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Carlos Gleghorn, 44, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the Department of Corrections.
• Kang Aluong, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for two violations of probation, issued by Lincoln County.
• Shonna Wika, 21, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a facility hold for Clay County.
• Ross Brodock, 34, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions without order and failure to appear.
