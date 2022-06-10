PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• Department of Game, Fish and Parks;
• Department of Revenue;
• Department of Social Services;
• South Dakota Board of Education Standards (Department of Education);
• South Dakota Board of Nursing (Department of Health); and
• South Dakota State Fair (Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources).
