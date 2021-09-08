100 Years Ago
Friday, September 9, 1921
• A big pile of watermelons on the sidewalk in front of the Hess theatre attracted considerable attention today. These are the watermelons Manager Hess is going to give to the youngsters who go to the matinee of “The County Fair” at his theatre tomorrow afternoon.
• Samuel Erickson, an old homesteader of Yankton County, died at the home of his son Carl Erickson last Sunday and was laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery on the G. Geraldson farm, Tuesday. Mr. Erickson took up a claim in the county in 1875, having spent the previous year in other parts of the state and 2 years in Chicago subsequent to his arrival from Norway in 1872.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 9, 1946
• Three days of intermittent heavy rains thoroughly drenched the Yankton region over the weekend. At Tyndall, which reported a total of 3.40 inches from Friday afternoon through this morning, lightning struck the city water tank causing a fire and some damage last night.
• Bowling, that sport which perhaps attracts more actual competitors than any other sport in Yankton, opens for the 1946-47 season this week with 216 men keglers and 72 women pin bruisers moving into action within the next ten days on the 20th Century alleys.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 9, 1971
• Sacred Heart Convent has set aside an area of its building for ecumenical Christian renewal purposes – workshops, days of prayer, contemplative gatherings, and individual and group retreats. First group to make use of the Christian Renewal Center was Sacred Heart Parish Council and committee members.
• Conditions for fall plowing and seeding have improved markedly in parts of South Dakota as the result of rains in recent days, the crop reporting service said Wednesday. The rains generally were too late for 1971 row crops but did revive some late maturing fields, the agricultural statisticians said. Pastures also made a comeback.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 9, 1996
• The Sacred Heart Medical Clinic’s open house was yesterday, built to meet the community’s growing medical demand. The clinic had its computerized system up and running for display during the open house, which eliminates the need for paper charts.
• The University of South Dakota ran the Wayne State Wildcats into the DakotaDome turf, pounding out 506 rushing yards on their way to a 48-28 win in the Coyote’s season opener Saturday.
