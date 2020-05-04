VERMILLION — A woman who has served as Central Ward alderman for the past eight years on the Vermillion City Council was appointed the new mayor of the City of Vermillion by her fellow council members during Monday night’s meeting, held via a video conference to allow social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelsey Collier-Wise officially resigned her position as Central Ward alderman and was given the oath of office immediately after her appointment as mayor to fill the vacancy following the April 20 death of Mayor Jack Powell, who lost a five-year battle with cancer.
Collier-Wise was elected to her first term as Central Ward alderman in 2012. She won re-election to that office in 2016.
Collier-Wise’s term as mayor runs from the time of her appointment Monday night until the first meeting in July following the next annual municipal election. While Vermillion doesn’t typically have an annual municipal election, staff has verified with the South Dakota secretary of state that the election should be on the next possible annual municipal election date of June 1, 2021.
The person elected at that time would serve from the first meeting in July 2021 until the end of the original mayoral term in July 2022.
In her role as executive director of the United Way of Vermillion, Collier-Wise was instrumental in the creation of the Community Connection Center (CCC) in downtown Vermillion, which opened in the fall of 2019. The CCC now houses the Vermillion Food Pantry, the Welcome Table and its related backpack programs, the Salvation Army and its emergency fund and the United Way. The CCC has also struck up a partnership with the Health Sciences program at the University of South Dakota. Students of the program help connect people in need to the proper services and in turn benefit and learn from those one-on-one encounters.
Persons interested in becoming mayor had to submit an expression of interest form to the city. Forms were received from Collier-Wise and Northeast Ward Alderman Tom Sorensen, who two years ago was unsuccessful in his attempt to be elected mayor.
Sorensen’s term on the city council ends this year and he is not seeking re-election.
Collier-Wise noted in her expression interest form that serving on the Vermillion City Council has been one of her most rewarding experiences.
“I care deeply about this community and its people and this position has allowed me to help craft policy that has helped our city and its citizens thrive,” she stated in the form.“Getting to work with my astute and compassionate fellow alderman, as well as the incredibly knowledgeable and competent city staff has been a joy and an amazing education, which is why I had decided to run for a third term in my seat.”
Collier-Wise noted the challenging times the community is currently facing as it and South Dakota deals with the COVID-19 pandemic
“We are in the middle of an extremely challenging situation that makes the dreams and plans we had several months ago seem suddenly out of reach,” she stated. “First and foremost, my goal would be to ensure that the city can deliver essential services going forward, even as our resources may shrink. Additionally, creating stability for our vital city workforce and keeping our community as safe as possible during this pandemic is going to be everyone’s priority. “
Collier-Wise is the 39th mayor of Vermillion and the second woman to hold the office. Vermillion’s first female mayor, Betty J. Lynn, served from 1988 to 1992.
Collier-Wise is a graduate of Vermillion High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she majored in history and English. After returning to Vermillion, she attended the University of South Dakota School of Law and obtained a juris doctorate degree.
She is married to Royce Moore and the two are parents to their daughter, Aurora.
Her past and present activities in the community include Salvation Army, Welcome Table core team, Vermillion Next Young Professionals Network (past chair), Vermillion Public Transit Advisory Board, Vermillion Public Library Board, Vermillion Rotary Board (president elect), SESDAC Human Rights Committee, USD Health Sciences Advisory Board, Sharing the Dream in Guatemala, Dakota Senior Meals, Junior Achievement, Vermillion Girl Scouts, South Dakota Special Olympics (volunteer coordinator), St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Vestry (past senior warden), and Oktoberfest planning committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.