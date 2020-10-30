Yankton County recorded its sixth death related to COVID-19 and saw its overall case total climb above 900 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, South Dakota set another record for new infections with 1,560 reported. There were also 12 new deaths, with two more occurring in Turner County.
Also, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day increase to date late Thursday with 1,605 new infections.
Yankton County’s death was its first since Oct. 8. The county also recorded 32 new infections, giving it 107 new cases in three days.
Also, Yankton County reported six new hospitalizations. According to the DOH online portal, the county currently has 12 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five in intensive care.
Turner County has reported nine deaths this week, including five on Thursday. The county also reported 21 new infections.
South Dakota’s death toll climbed to 415, of which 192 have occurred this month — an 86% increase since the end of September.
Hospitalizations in the state decreased by 10 to 403.
Other area counties reporting double digit increases in cases include Clay (23), Bon Homme (19), Union (15) and Charles Mix (12).
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties according to the DOH website:
• Bon Homme County — 19 new cases (969 overall), 1 new hospitalization (22), 52 new recoveries (252), 0 new deaths (1), 716 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 12 new cases (410), 1 new hospitalization (62), 2 new recoveries (274), 0 new deaths (0), 136 active cases;
• Clay County — 23 active cases (852), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 6 new recoveries (658), 0 new deaths (8), 186 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (169), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 1 new recovery (118), 0 new deaths (4), 47 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (240), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 1 new recovery (166), 0 new deaths (2), 72 active cases;
• Turner County — 21 new cases (504), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 7 new recoveries (293), 2 new deaths (18), 193 active cases;
• Union County — 15 new cases (773), 0 new hospitalizations (47), 4 new recoveries (568), 0 new deaths (11), 194 active cases;
• Yankton County — 32 new cases (908), 6 new hospitalizations (36), 9 new recoveries (564), 1 new death (6), 338 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday reported 11 new infections in Knox County (275 overall), six new cases in Cedar County (151) and one new infection in Dixon County, its 169th.
On Friday, the Yankton School District issued its weekly update, reporting 11 active cases at the high school, four active cases at both Lincoln and Stewart schools, and one case each at the middle school and Webster School.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday reported 44 active cases (34 students, 10 staff), up five from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation rose by six to 170, with 30 of those on campus (no change).
Mount Marty University reported three active cases Friday (2 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Friday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 44,559 (+1,560: 1,389 confirmed; 171 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,520 (+1,058);
• Recoveries — 30,624 (+489);
• Hospitalizations — 2,660 ever hospitalized (+58); 403 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 6,606 new tests processed; 1,142 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the new infections reported late Thursday snapped the previous record of 1,286 set on Oct. 16.
Also, DHHS record nine new deaths, raising the state toll to 637.
Other state statistics from late Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 68,150 (+1,605);
• Active Cases — 23,997 (+930);
• Recoveries — 43,516 (+666);
• Hospitalizations — 2,977 ever hospitalized (+27); 528 currently hospitalized (+45);
• Testing — 15,374 new tests processed; 5,368 new individuals tested.
