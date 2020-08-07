Incidents
• A report was received at 2:38 p.m. Thursday of a fight on Summit St.
• A report was received at 4:50 p.m. Thursday of an assault on Ferdig Ave.
• A report was received at 5:12 p.m. Thursday of five large dead fish laying on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 12:13 a.m. Friday of the theft of services on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 11:04 a.m. Friday of a fight on 5th St.
• A report was received at 11:14 a.m. Friday of counterfeit money on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:28 p.m. Thursday of a missing 5-year-old boy at the Broom Tree Retreat. The boy was located safe soon after.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:57 a.m. Friday of theft on Hastings Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
