A Building Battle

Supporters of a tax credit for donating to scholarships for private K-12 schooling for kids who otherwise might not afford it gather Thursday for a news conference in Omaha. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

OMAHA, Neb. — Heated allegations were lodged Thursday by advocates for and against a petition drive seeking to overturn Nebraska’s new tax credit for donations funding private school scholarships.

Public school advocates are crisscrossing the state seeking signatures for a petition that would let voters decide the fate of the K-12 scholarship law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.