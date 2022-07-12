Fair Season At Hand

HARTINGTON, Neb. – With a solid grandstand line-up in place, the Cedar County Fair Board ran another idea up the flagpole.
Actually, it is a flagpole.
The Cedar County Fair, one of the earliest fairs in the region, runs today (Wednesday) through Sunday. Visitors to the Hartington grounds will find a new 100-foot-tall flagpole with a flag measuring 30 feet by 60 feet.
“It’s the tallest flagpole in Cedar County,” said Greg Heine, the fair board president. “We wanted something special for the national anthem played before our grandstand shows.”
And those shows are nearly sold out, Heine said.
The grandstand showcases the PRCA rodeo Thursday followed by the “Cedarstock MusicFest” featuring Little Texas on Friday, Walker Hayes on Saturday and Dylan Scott on Sunday.
“This year, we’ve had record ticket sales and the fair hasn’t even started yet. We’ve already beat last year,” Heine said.
“We have very good entertainment, great new food vendors coming in and the carnival midway. We also have the ‘Flights of Honor’ exhibit that will be here during the entire fair, showing photos of Nebraska veterans who made Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.”
The fair entertainment kicks off at 7:30 p.m. today with the free talent show at the Open Class Building on the Hartington fairgrounds. A hamburger feed precedes the talent show.
“We’re nearly full for the talent show as far as entries, but people can still contact us,” Heine said. “We’ve had a wide variety in the past, mostly singing but other acts, too. It’s a way to showcase our area talent.”
As for the rest of the grandstand shows, visitors can purchase an all-session ticket or choose individual shows.
On Thursday, it’s time to saddle up for the PRCA rodeo. The sanctioned event will count toward season point totals on the circuit, Heine said. Earlier this week, the rodeo had registered 190 contestants from more than 20 states. A teen dance follows the rodeo.
The grandstand shows feature a mix of styles, but they all bring a fun time to the stage, he added.
“Our grandstand holds 4,000 people with some overflow, and our ticket sales are running way ahead of other years,” Heine added. “The Saturday night show with Walker Hayes is nearly sold out, the Sunday night show isn’t far behind, and the fair hasn’t even started yet.”
The headliners aren’t the only entertainment each night, as bands play before and after each show. The line-up is the Whiskey Fox Trot Band on Friday, Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods Band on Saturday and Mercenary Sound on Sunday.
Besides concerts, the Cedar County Fair offers plenty of options. The 4-H, FFA and open-class entries remain an integral part of the fair, along with school and quilt exhibits.
In addition, the fair features a cornhole tournament, an indoors air-conditioned kids playland, a wood carving demonstration, barrel racing, face painting, vendors, commercial exhibits, antique tractor and equipment displays, concessions, a beer garden and River City Carnival on the midway.
A special exhibit, the Flights of Honor, includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C., from 2008-19.
The exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, provides opportunities for veterans to re-live their experiences. In addition, family members, volunteers and others can think about the importance of thanking and honoring the nation’s veterans.
No admission fee is charged, as the exhibit has been underwritten by sponsor Sandhills Global of Lincoln. The exhibit includes nine separate double-sided frames with photos of the flights for World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, female and Purple Heart veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan.
For anyone concerned about COVID-19, this exhibit features ample spacing between each of the frames.
The Honor Flight exhibit fits the Cedar County Fair’s goal of patriotic displays and activities, Heine said. “We want to honor veterans and our past. The Nebraska veterans are honored with this exhibit,” he said.
The new U.S. flag fits into that desire to promote patriotism at the fairgrounds, he said. The flagpole weighs 8,000 pounds and is anchored by about 11 yards of concrete. The flag itself weighs about 95 pounds.
“When you consider the flagpole, its installation and setup, it comes to around $50,000. The flag has been 100% paid for by donations. We’ve had about 10 different donors,” he said. “It’s really one of the projects we’ve wanted to add to our grandstand area for the national anthem. Once we started talking, it mushroomed from a 30-foot flagpole to 60 feet to 100 feet.”
The current flag marks only the beginning, Heine said.
“We’re trying to get ‘Keep The Flag Flying,’” he said. “With our donations so far, we’ve basically got another flag paid for. We want to keep replacing worn flags. They cost $2,500 each, so we’re looking at $5,000 a year.”
The Cedar County Fair has faced challenges in recent years, from March 2019 flooding that inundated the fairgrounds to the pandemic which affected the 2020 and 2021 activities.
“I think this is the first year we’re not talking COVID (since the pandemic started),” Heine said. “There is a little bit of concern, but it’s not on everyone’s radar as the top thing. It’s the first real normal year since 2019, so that’s nice.”
The current high gas prices have raised concerns about people’s willingness to travel and their ability to spend money, Heine said. However, ticket sales and other early indicators point to another great turnout, he said.
“I think the biggest thing that has surprised me this year is with the gas prices, people are still coming from longer distances to our fair,” he said. “We have 60-70% of our tickets bought by people from outside Cedar County. We have sold tickets to people from around 26 states. They come from all over.”
The Cedar County Fair has benefited from stability. Heine has served on the board since 2009 and as president since 2014. He has also served as vice president of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and was honored as parade marshal at last year’s Nebraska State Fair.
However, Heine quickly credits the entire Cedar County Fair board, which includes two members with the same tenure as him, and the 100-150 volunteers who make each fair a reality.
The fair board members are elected by the public. Besides Heine, the board includes John Broderson (vice president), Rusty Flamig (secretary), Angie Sudbeck (treasurer), Jim Specht, Alissa Bartling (assistant secretary), Larry Dybdal, Dirk Dailey, Austin Mann, Allen Heine, Brad Steffen, Patrick Wieseler, Marie Noecker, John Lammers and Keith Sudbeck.
The board has met the challenges over the years, including an important decision to “go big” and try new ideas, Heine said.
“We’ve had bad years as well as good years, but we’ve really enjoyed what we’ve accomplished,” he said. “We all click. I think it’s the right people who team up.”
Heine looks for another great run with this year’s fair.
“I think it really shows how much the fair has grown and will continue to grow over the next 2-5 years,” he said. “It’s been a fun ride.”
