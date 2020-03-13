In an effort to be proactive and to help communities avoid any personnel shortages that may occur in the future, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) is asking anyone that is interested — and especially those with a medical background — to register with SERV SD.
SERV SD is an acronym for State Emergency Registry of Volunteers for South Dakota which is an electronic registration system and database of local, regional and statewide volunteer programs who want to assist our public health and healthcare systems during an event or disaster.
In the time of an event or disaster, volunteers are critical to saving lives and an efficient system for volunteers to register and be located when needed is just as critical.
SERV SD is comprised of local volunteer coordinators who mobilize medical and non-medical volunteers to respond to emergencies within the community, or if the volunteer is interested, within the state. SERV SD was created to assist in that process.
Whether you work in a health field or not, active or retired, if you have an interest in assisting the community or state during a health crisis, you are invited to join SERV SD. You may register by following this link: https://volunteers.sd.gov/ and clicking on the Register Now tab. For those that have previously registered, log on to the website and make sure that your information is current.
