The Yankton County Commission on Tuesday will discuss the approval of an application for a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) to go toward work on the Stone Church Bridge.
The board will also discuss annual bridge inspections, an agreement for the provision of library services and several conditional-use permits.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Capacity is limited due to social distancing protocols.
