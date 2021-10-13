On Thursday, Oct. 14, Yankton’s 23rd Street west of West City Limits Road will be closed to traffic. Contractors will be on site installing utilities and preparing the street section for concrete pavement.
Drivers that typically travel on 23rd Street may utilize either Highway 50 or Highway 314 as a detour route.
The closure is expected to be in place until the middle of November.
