After a three-year absence, El Nino has returned.
The weather pattern, which originates near the equator in the Pacific Ocean, will arrive after an unusual three-year stay for La Nina, another ocean pattern.
El Nino comes off the Pacific Ocean, usually arriving in late summer or early fall and gaining strength through winter.
The system’s arrival could mean an intensifying of the current multi-year drought gripping the Central Plains.
Doug Kluck, with the NOAA office in Kansas City, spoke Thursday about the weather pattern during a webinar sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“As of (Thursday) morning, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued an El Nino advisory,” Kluck said. “It was a watch to this point, but it’s now predicted to occur.”
The CPC has shown strong confidence in the forecast, Kluck said.
“Montana and the Dakotas will tend to stay warmer and drier,” he said.
The past 30 days have brought little, if any, precipitation to drought-stricken areas, Kluck said. “Eastern Nebraska is really under the gun, as is the eastern Dakotas,” he said.
Michelle L’Heureux, climate scientist at the Climate Prediction Center, said the weather pattern could intensify conditions.
“For example, El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino,” she told The Associated Press.
The Corps is monitoring El Nino and other factors impacting the Missouri River releases and reservoirs.
Warm temperatures in the mountainous region of the upper Missouri River Basin led to a quick melt of the mountain snowpack, according to a Corps news release.
“The warm temperatures in the northern Rockies has melted the snow earlier than is typical,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
On June 1, only 16% of the annual peak remained in the reach above Fort Peck Dam, and 13% of the annual peak remained in the Fort Peck Dam to Garrison Dam reach.
The mountain snowpack peaked in the reach above Fort Peck on April 24 at 117% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach peaked on April 6 at 109% of average.
Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 17.
The rapid melting, combined with precipitation in the western half of the basin, resulted in above-average inflow into the reservoir system.
May runoff for the basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 4.9 million acre-feet (MAF), 144% of average. However, Remus doesn’t look for that figure to remain sustained.
“With much of the mountain snowpack already melted, the basin will need additional rainfall to continue the trend of above-average runoff,” he said.
The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City is 26.8 MAF, 104% of average, and about the same as last month’s forecast. While portions of the basin received above-normal rainfall, precipitation was below normal over most of the basin during May.
“The precipitation during the month of May provided some relief to the western half of the basin, but the drought continues to worsen in other areas,” Remus said. “There is some level of drought present in every state with the worst conditions in Nebraska and Kansas.”
System storage is currently 52.6 MAF, 3.5 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple-use zone. During May, system storage increased 2.5 MAF.
Basin and river conditions continue to be monitored, and system regulation will be adjusted based on updated information.
The Missouri River system contains plentiful storage space, Remus said.
“The river reservoirs remain below the base of the flood control zone, so we anticipate water conservation measures through 2023 and possibly longer,” he said.
“There will be adequate water to meet water supply needs, but the Corps cannot provide or guarantee access to the water. Maintaining access is the responsibility of the individual operator of the facility.”
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton are scheduled to rise in the coming days, according to the Corps’ Mike Swenson.
Gavins Point releases averaged 19,400 cubic feet per second (cfs) in May, he said. Current releases stand at 21,000 cfs and are forecast to increase over the next several days to meet downstream targets.
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton will provide minimum-service navigation flow support at all four target locations — Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City — through the first half of the navigation season ending July 1, according to the Corps.
At Fort Randall Dam near Pickstown, releases averaged 16,700 cfs during the past month. Releases are adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoirs elevation downstream at Gavins Point and to back up Gavins Point releases.
Fort Randall releases are lower than Gavins Point to allow for inflows from the Niobrara River and other tributaries between the two dams.
The Missouri River is less likely to flood as the lower basin dries up, according to the Corps’ Kevin Low.
The James River faces a different situation, as it will remain flooded for much of the summer, Low said. The extremely flat river meanders and drains slowly across eastern South Dakota, from the North Dakota border to Nebraska.
“It takes a long time for the water to recede,” he said. “We anticipate flooding through late August.”
The Yankton region remains in drought with little prospect for major improvements, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The agency released its weekly map Thursday, showing little to no change.
Southeast South Dakota remains in severe drought except for northern Charles Mix County and northwest Douglas County, which are in moderate drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties as well as areas to the west and southwest remain in severe drought. Much of the rest of eastern Nebraska remains in extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst classifications.
The National Weather Service (NWS) outlook through June 15 calls for some areas receiving a half-inch of rain while other will likely get little or nothing, Kluck said.
“I’m not saying a half-inch isn’t important, but this time of year, we go through a half-inch pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s a good sign for those areas that are super-dry right now.”
The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
However, soil moisture has shown deterioration in areas of eastern South Dakota, according to the Corps’ Ryan Larsen. A gauge at White Lake, 30 miles west of Mitchell, showed a decrease in soil moisture since March 31.
The region has trended toward more drying since mid-May, he added.
The NOAA’s High Plains report reflects the continued drought.
In Nebraska, extreme drought expanded slightly north of Omaha, as soil moisture and precipitation deficits worsened alongside poor streamflow.
“In South Dakota, moderate and severe drought increased in coverage in the southeast, where short-term precipitation deficits mounted amid decreased streamflow and soil moisture,” the report said.
“Rolling corn was reported north of Mitchell, and very dry soils were reported in far southeast South Dakota, where impacts to agriculture and need for irrigation are quickly ramping up.”
The drought’s impact on the Missouri River has also affected hydropower production from the mainstem dams.
The six mainstem power plants generated 633 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in May. Typical energy generation for May is 793 million kWh.
The power plants are expected to generate 7.6 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.
The Yankton region could receive rainfall over the next two days. The NWS outlook calls for a 40% chance today (Friday), 50-70% tonight, 70% Saturday afternoon and 30% Saturday night.
