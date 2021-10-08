The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Join the staff this month and make a luminary from a glass mason jar and fall-colored leaves. These decorative jars will make excellent fall decorations.
Jars, flameless candles, leaves and other craft supplies will be provided. You are also welcome to bring your own small decorations for your luminary. Registration in person for Adult Craft Night is required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
