Webster Elementary School will present their annual winter concert Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater.
Students in Grades 1-5 will be performing a holiday show entitled “Jingle Bell Jukebox.” The show will include some of our favorite holiday songs. All the students will be singing about Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch and the reindeer.
First- and second-grade students will be singing their favorite Santa songs, while grades 3-4 will be performing a medley of “Jingle Bells” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” The fifth graders will be performing a cup routine with the orchestral version of “Sleigh Ride.” The concert will be directed by Lori Leader and accompanied by Lea Ann Schramm.
The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.
