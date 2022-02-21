100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 22, 1922
• A Magnavox, an instrument which so magnifies the radio phone that it can be heard distinctly all over the room, has recently been installed in the station at the college of the Yankton Radio Club, it is announced by President Homer Fitch.
• Thursday afternoon and evening a church council made up of pastors and delegates from all the Congregational churches in this section of the state will assemble in Yankton to examine and, if satisfactory, to install the Rev. H.H. Lindeman as pastor of the local Congregational church.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 22, 1947
• No paper in observance of Washington’s birthday.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 22, 1972
• Gov. J. James Exon of Nebraska will be the main speaker for the annual American Legion-sponsored Student Government Days banquet to be held in Yankton on March 20. Harry Speece, Americanism officer of Roy Anderson Post of the American Legion, announced today that Gov. Exon, a native of Lake Andes, had accepted the invitation of the Legion to be the main speaker.
• The Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center at 306 Mulberry St. provides service for a “full spectrum of mental and emotional problems,” primarily to a four-county area, according to Dr. Eugene Engen, director. The center, now operating on a full-time basis, has two regular staff members, Dr. Engen and Mrs. Alice Holtz, Springfield, receptionist-secretary. It also works closely with Dr. Daryl Stevenson, psychiatrist at Sacred Heart Hospital, and other consultants.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 22, 1997
• Yankton City Manager Bill Ross will be stepping down from his post on Friday, Feb. 28. Serving for the past 14 years, Ross held the job longer than any of his previous predecessors.
• Yankton City Street Department began smashing large ice chunks floating down Marne Creek Thursday afternoon. The move is to prevent ice chunks from plugging up the waterway near the Yankton Mall.
