A Human Epidemic

For Jimmy Hallum, taking part in the recent horseback ride for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) literally hit home for him.
Hallum lives on the Santee Sioux Nation in northern Knox County, Nebraska. The reservation was the site of one of the latest MMIP cases.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, of Santee was reported missing March 27, launching an intensive effort to locate her covering several states. The search ended April 18 when authorities located Wabasha’s body.
Her death remains under investigation by federal and tribal authorities.
“What happened to Ashleigh was terrible,” Hallum told the Press & Dakotan. “We just need to have awareness out there and let people know what’s happening. It’s an epidemic.”
Hallum told of suspicious individuals apparently stalking Native American women and children in Yankton and other area communities.
“I’m not sure who, but someone is preying on Native women. You see them going around in vans,” he said. “Some are taking pictures in a store of little girls, one of them 4 years old. That person (taking photos) knew he was spotted, so he left.”
The issue isn’t limited to one state or tribe, as it occurs across the nation, Hallum noted. Thousands of American Indians, mostly women and girls, have been reported missing. Many are raped and murdered or enslaved in human trafficking for money, sex, drugs or other motivations, he said.
While commonly known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), the MMIP name is used to recognize the issue includes men and children.
South Dakota Tribal Relations Secretary David Flute told the Press & Dakotan his cabinet office acts in a support role and liaison between tribes and state. “Our focus is to support the ongoing efforts of the state and pushing out information and resources available from state, federal, and tribal partners,” he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice:
• Nearly half of all Native American women -- 46 percent -- have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner.
• One in three Indian women will, at some point in her life, experience the violence and trauma of rape.
• On some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.
These (victimization) rates could be contributing to the driving factors behind the issue of MMIW and MMIP,” Flute said. “As of June 7, 2022, out of the 105 missing persons in South Dakota, 73 (69.5%) are indigenous, consisting of 31 females and 42 males.”
The South Dakota Attorney General’s website includes a Missing Persons link for the entire state. The list includes Everli Zephier, a 14-year-old male reported missing June 7 from Charles Mix County.
Gov. Kristi Noem and the Tribal Secretary’s office remain committed to the issue, Flute said. Actions were taken during the past two legislative sessions, and a May proclamation recognizes the need to bring more awareness to the MMIP issue, he added.
The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) recently held a MMIP forum on its Santee campus. In a press release, the event organizers noted:
• Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average
• Homicide is the third leading cause of death for indigenous women and girls aged 10-24. It is the fifth leading cause of death for women 25-44.
The statistics don’t surprise Hallum, who has participated in the MMIP trail ride since 2019. (The event wasn’t held in 2020 because of the pandemic.) This year, about two dozen riders trekked 240 miles from Santee to Pierre for a rally on the South Dakota capitol grounds.
Native Americans have known about MMIP for decades, even centuries, dating back to forced relocation of Native women and children and the atrocities that went with it, Hallum said.
Only recently have non-Indians learned more about MMIP, Hallum said, but he pointed to the invisible problem even on the reservations.
“I used to work on the radio (at Santee), and we got an Amber Alert for white persons but never for any Native people,” he said. “I always wondered why we weren’t covered by the alerts. We relied mostly on word-of-mouth about it. Now, we have social media. Facebook has become our Amber Alert for notifying others about it.”
WHAT TO DO?
When a person is missing, immediate action is needed but doesn’t always occur on several fronts, according to Charon Asetoyer of Lake Andes. She works with MMIP as executive director of the Native American Women’s Resource Center in Lake Andes.
“A lot of people are very frightened not only that this (MMIP) is happening but how it’s happening so fast and escalating,” she said.
Asetoyer believes MMIP, both in urban and rural areas, don’t receive a priority among law enforcement and the media.
In the Wabasha case, FBI spokesman Wade Greening assured the woman’s family, friends and the public that the agency has continued its work and interest on the case.
“The FBI is the lead investigative agency for violent crimes occurring on Native American reservations,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The death of any individual on those reservations is of utmost importance to the FBI.”
While she calls for more action by law enforcement, Asetoyer acknowledges families and other tribal members need to put out the word immediately about MMIPs and notify the authorities.
“Law enforcement needs to be told more so they can search for these missing persons,” she said. “I see Native Americans who don’t take immediate action on missing women. They may say, ‘Oh, she may have gone up to Sioux Falls,’ or ‘She’s probably visiting friends and relatives in Rapid City.’”
As part of the solution, Native Americans need to warn their youth about the efforts of traffickers and others seeking to harm them, Asetoyer said.
Traffickers are finding an increasing demand from customers wanting sex with Native Americans, Asetoyer said. But sometimes, the threat comes from within the home, particularly when drugs are involved, she said
“Parents who would traffic their children for drugs — what does that say?” she asked.
MAKING PROGRESS
In response to MMIP, the federal government passed Savanna’s Act in October 2020, according to U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.). The Department of Justice is directed to review, revise and develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.
“There are at least four issues that make crimes against women in Indian Country even bigger than elsewhere,” Johnson said, listing the following:
• Terrible economic disparities in Indian Country, which is one of our nation’s largest problems;
• Incredibly large numbers of broken families in Indian Country;
• Woefully underfunded law enforcement in Indian Country;
• Very poor cooperation and connection of federal officials with state and local law enforcement, particularly jurisdiction over Indian Country.
In regard to the last issue, Johnson noted law enforcement may need to determine if they can arrest a suspect based on if the person is Native American, followed by determination if the officer has jurisdiction.
Many cases go unreported in Indian Country, and drugs play a major role in MMIP and other crimes, Johnson said.
The federal government started Operation Lady Justice in 2020 to address MMIP, according to South Dakota Attorney General spokesman Tim Bormann.
On the state level, the 2021 South Dakota Legislature passed HB 1199, which required the creation of the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons under the Office of the Attorney General (AG), Bormann said.
“That bill did not, however, include a FTE (full-time equivalent) or funding within the AG budget to make the position a reality,” he said.
The AG’s office entered into an agreement this past February with Native Hope, Inc., and St. Joseph’s Indian School to provide $85,000 per year for 2022, 2023 and 2024.
To assist in that endeavor, the Legislature approved funding in the upcoming budget to add an FTE to the AG’s office and to allow for the hiring in that position. At that time, legislation was also passed to allow for the continued funding of the office once we get to 2025.
The position has been posted and applications have been received, with the next steps in the hiring process coming up.
“With this being such a new and relatively unexplored position, it is difficult to say exactly what it will look like once staffed and running,” Bormann said.
The initial goals are streamlining communication between state, federal and tribal entities, creating more effectiveness in identifying missing persons and making sure all law enforcement are coordinated from the start, he said.
In addition, various agencies can work together to maintain updated case files, particularly given the specialized nature of MMIP cases, he added.
Currently, the AG’s office maintains an online data clearing house for missing persons aiming for more publicity of the issue, Bormann said.
“Our current website does not allow for accurate record-keeping of details,” he said. “However, a new website and engine is currently being developed and installed which will allow for 24/7 live updates and better tracking.”
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
With the issue so overwhelming, Hallum wants to create a realization that the MMIP are more than just numbers. At the Pierre rally, women held up a red quilt, and red flags were placed in trees — all symbolizing the missing women.
“Each quilt has a woman with her face not showing, symbolizing her status as a missing or murdered person,” Hallum said. “But these women weren’t just faceless victims. We tell others to remember they were our grandmas, mothers, sisters, daughters and others of all ages.”
Hallum was encouraged by the number of young riders on the Santee-Pierre trip and the positive reception he received on the ride, including offers of free food and lodging. “We met a lot of good people. We met many people with good hearts,” he said.
Hallum already plans to take part in next year’s MMIP awareness ride.
“I’ll be back until something gets done,” he said. “I’ll be that burr under the saddle.”
