Turning To Vietnam
Buy Now

After years of collecting stories from area World War II and Korean War veterans, David Hosmer is seeking out stories from veterans of the Vietnam era (1962-1975), whether they were involved with the Vietnam War or not.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

After eight years gathering the testimonies of World War II and Korean War veterans from around the area and across the country, David Hosmer said he’s frequently been getting a question.

“I have been stopped by several people who asked, ‘When are you going to start interviewing Vietnam Vets?’” he wrote in a recent letter to the Press & Dakotan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.