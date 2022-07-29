Turning To Vietnam

After eight years gathering the testimonies of World War II and Korean War veterans from around the area and across the country, David Hosmer said he’s frequently been getting a question.
“I have been stopped by several people who asked, ‘When are you going to start interviewing Vietnam Vets?’” he wrote in a recent letter to the Press & Dakotan.
Using the lessons learned from his previous endeavors, that effort is now underway as Hosmer seeks area veterans of the Vietnam era (1962-1975) — whether or not they served in the Vietnam War — in an effort to document some of the stories of one of the most chaotic times in American history since the Civil War.
Hosmer recently spoke with the Press & Dakotan about lessons learned from his initial project and what he hopes to achieve in the coming months and years in documenting some of the local stories on the Vietnam era.
8 Years
Starting in 2014, at times working with Yankton High School teacher Doug Harr, Hosmer began interviewing World War II veterans — and eventually Korean War veterans, as well — to document their stories. This included presentations, gatherings and even articles.
At times, a little creativity was needed.
“When COVID hit, the city didn’t allow those in-person presentations, so we put biographies of these veterans online and around the World War II memorial at (Fantle) Memorial Park,” he said.
This was a successful effort, he added.
“I had multiple people stop and tell me they enjoyed reading these biographies, and I was very happy with it,” he said.
In total, Hosmer said he conducted 160 interviews with World War II veterans — 120 of which were from around the Yankton area — and there are plans to make them available for the greater public.
“I’ve currently finished writing one book on World War II veterans of the Pacific Theater,” he said. “It’s currently being edited by my editor, which is taking some time. I’ve written a second book, but it’s not ready for an edit process yet, but the first and second draft are both done, for the European Theater. It’s basically the history of both of those (theaters) through the eyes of World War II veterans. I think the public will enjoy reading it because they will see so many familiar faces.”
He added that there are also tentative agreements to archive his interviews with the South Dakota State Historical Society.
Hosmer said he has yet to decide what to do with the Korean War veterans’ stories.
A New Project
With his new project, Hosmer is looking to interview veterans of the Vietnam era, both those who served in the war and those who happened to be serving within that time frame, whether they were sent abroad or remained stateside.
Hosmer said the project is already well underway, but gaining steam slowly.
“I’m beginning to get a list of Vietnam War veterans, but it’s more difficult,” he said. “There are more of them … and they really haven’t had a lot of people ask them to toot their horns and they haven’t tooted their horns either. They’re still, perhaps, reluctant to open the door to past discussions, and I’m perfectly fine with that. But if anyone’s interested in doing it, I think it’s wonderful.”
He said he feels no differently about Vietnam-era veterans than he does about veterans of other wars.
“I have deep admiration and respect for them,” he said. “I like putting myself in their shoes and trying to see what they’ve seen and experience what they’ve done.”
Hosmer said he has a lot of curiosities going forward.
“The only thing that we see out there is a lot of stereotypes , and I think they’re unfair — many of them television or movies — so I’m curious to see how these gentlemen and ladies will present themselves,” he said. “I think we’ll find that many of them are just everyday, common folks who took the time to sacrifice a few years for their country, and I think people will find them to be very interesting.”
He said he learned a key lesson from his first project that he will apply to the Vietnam-era project.
“If world history provides us with long-term advice, it’s learn from our mistakes,” he said. “I can tell you that one of my greatest mistakes was not knowing enough about the topic before I took to interviewing people. I had very little knowledge about World War II, but I started reading books. I’ve got an entire section of my reading materials dedicated to World War II. I’ve now done the same thing with Vietnam — I’ve started acquiring books and reading them.”
Hosmer said he’s already had a number of responses to his initial calls for veterans and currently has a list of around 30 to interview.
While focused on veterans from the Yankton region, he said that he will happily accept the testimonies of those who live elsewhere.
Challenges
The Vietnam War and the era around it was one of the most challenging times in the nation’s history.
And in spite of the passage of nearly half a century, Hosmer said he can still see this being a challenging subject to tackle.
“It’s funny what memory does,” he said. “When you’re a young man (experiencing) things that are painful, some people don’t want to open those boxes for many years. Some never will, and it’s possible that I’ve started this project at a point in time when there are lots of men that just don’t want to revisit it for whatever painful reason. I think that there will be plenty who want to, and that’s great.”
Hosmer noted that many of the veterans on his list to be interviewed weren’t the ones who reached out to him initially.
“I’m not getting phone calls from the veterans themselves,” he said. “I’m getting it from family and friends who are proud of their veterans and would like the public to know that, too. I encourage them to continue to do that.”
He said he’s already found veterans of totally different opinions of the war.
“Bob Chavis was an absolutely passionate soldier and took personal offense at anybody who thought that that war was anything but a noble effort on the behalf of the United States to convey its principles, and anybody who didn’t believe him, he clearly had quite a bit of contempt for,” he said. “On the other hand, I found a few people who were probably on the other side — reluctant to go, not eager, they’re not warriors, they believe that it’s much more difficult to make the peace than to fight.”
Hosmer said it’s important to remember just how the country was consumed by the war and its impact at the time.
“Keep in mind, this is the first war that was fought in the media,” he said. “Our mistakes were openly published, including the killing of civilians or going into other sovereign countries or being honest with the public. It was much more difficult, and the public had a tough time dealing with that, too. You had your loyalties, and it was a black-and-white matter.”
He said he doesn’t feel the present national situation is quite what it was in the late ‘60s.
“I’m reminded of the fact that today we think we’re divided,” he said. “I think the United States was heavily divided ’67-’69, and I’m not sure we’ve even reached that point yet because, when there are young people who are dying, I think passions are even higher.”
Hosmer said he plans to ask interviewees if they see the country as more divided now or at the height of the Vietnam War.
A Whole Picture
The Vietnam War may have been a dominant story from 1962-1975, but it wasn’t the only activity involving the U.S. military at the time.
Skirmishes broke out along the Korean DMZ throughout the late ‘60s. The USS Pueblo was attacked and captured by North Korea in 1968, and its crew held captive for several months. NATO began Reforger (Return of Forces to Germany) exercises during the era.
The Armed Forces of the United States kept up operations both at home and abroad during this era, and Hosmer is making it clear he wants to make sure those veterans who did not see combat in Vietnam during this time are also recognized.
“They all sacrificed for the same goal, and that’s for the betterment of the United States,” he said. “It was just as important for an Air Force man in West Germany to represent the United States as it was for a woman flying in a helicopter from Okinawa to Hawaii. I’m of the opinion that you just have to respect every single one of those people. I have not personally sacrificed, so I’ll be showing my respect to each and every one of them regardless if they saw combat or not.”
He said he’s already had a handful of interviews with veterans who served during the era but were not involved with the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War also marked one of the first times a war involving the United States saw an organized anti-war movement at home. Students marched, civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King spoke passionately against the war and even many returning veterans lent their voices to the anti-war movement.
Hosmer said he’s also willing to speak with those who actively opposed the war.
“Getting a picture of what was going on at that time 50 years ago as a whole is really important,” he said.
He said that he finds these stories interesting in their own right.
“I can remember meeting an anti-war professor when I was at the University of South Dakota, and he was a protester at the University of Michigan campus,” Hosmer said. “As a youngster, I had no clue. There was no such thing as teaching Vietnam history when I was in high school and graduated in 1986. When I met him in college, I was completely befuddled, ‘Why were you protesting? What did you hope to achieve? Did you achieve anything?’ He was extraordinarily fascinating.”
Hosmer said, while he respects those who have served, the meeting gave him a new sense of admiration.
“It gave me a great respect for people who challenge authority — people who have an idea in their head and want to express it, and it may be difficult to express because there will be the ridicule of contempt,” he said. “I’m always eager to find people who are of that nature. … That would be fun to find their stories, too.”
Hosmer said he’s hopeful that he can get out and do presentations on the experiences he gathers, just as he did in the early years of his World War II/Korean War story gathering.
“I enjoyed conveying the thoughts and stories of those gentlemen and ladies, and I hope that they will permit me to do that for Vietnam, too,” he said. “There are lessons to be learned, there are stories to be told, there’s a lot of humor, there’s a lot of love. These people are willing to let me talk about them and, if the public will have it, I’ll be more than happy to attend and be part of it.”
———
Anyone who is or has a loved one who was a veteran of the Vietnam era (1962-1975) and would like to be interviewed is encouraged to reach out to Hosmer at davidhosmer@hotmail.com or 605-661-2947.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.