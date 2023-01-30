Proposal To Transfer $14M From Environmental Trust Slammed
LINCOLN, Neb. — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust.

W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the Trust was created to aid environmental projects, not as the “governor’s piggy bank.”

