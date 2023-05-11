Mother’s Day will see a special craft offered by Market at the Meridian on Saturday. Children are invited to either decoupage or paint a pot for their moms. When done, marigolds, donated by Growin’ Nowhere, will be placed in the pots.
James Dean will make his premiere performance at the Market at the Meridian this weekend. Weather permitting, he will perform from 9 a.m.-noon.
“New vendors have almost doubled the number of booths present on opening day, compared to last year’s count,” noted Market manager Veronica Trezona. “We are almost full and need to find more space. If everyone who had signed up had been at the market, we would have had a problem last week.”
The nonprofit groups signed up for MATM this season are guaranteed to provide information and fun. Two newcomers to the Market will be there on May 20. Town & Country Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale at the Market and Yankton Master Gardeners will sell native plants which require less water (good for drought years).
Several nonprofits are due on May 27.
