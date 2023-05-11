Mother’s Day will see a special craft offered by Market at the Meridian on Saturday. Children are invited to either decoupage or paint a pot for their moms. When done, marigolds, donated by Growin’ Nowhere, will be placed in the pots.

James Dean will make his premiere performance at the Market at the Meridian this weekend. Weather permitting, he will perform from 9 a.m.-noon.

