The Wednesday Drive and Diners will commence their summer driving and dining activities on Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. at The Keg in Tabor.
There will be a “Meet and Greet” for those new people interested, as well as an organizational meeting for summer activities. Bring your old cars and trucks and lots of ideas for places to go.
If there are any questions, contact Bill McMenamy at 660-5878 or Gary Becker at 665-1857.
