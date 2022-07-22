• On July 14, 2022, Linda M Joachimsen of rural Crofton, Neb., called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had run over her mailbox, located on 897 Road. The incident occurred between the hours of 9-10 a.m. on July 13. Joachimsen stated that parts of a vehicle were found at the scene and that the damaged mailbox had white paint from a vehicle on it. She also stated that a side view mirror and a GMC emblem were also found at the scene. The replacement cost of the mailbox is approximately $20.

