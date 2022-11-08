100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 9, 1922
• The ancient and honorable formula that Snow + Sun = High Water was being worked out in the Missouri River at Yankton today. The river rose a foot overnight and was coming up at the rate of a tenth of a foot an hour this afternoon. It was coming, river men said, from heavy snows in the Black Hills country, followed by warm weather. The rising water wasn’t making any trouble at the bridge works and wasn’t expected to.
• Final arrangements for the military ball to be given at the Meridian garage Saturday evening, Armistice Day, by Battery E, 147th Field Artillery, were completed at a battery dinner last night at Trinity Lutheran church. This is to be the first military ball in Yankton for ten or a dozen years.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 9, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 9, 1972
• An area vocational school for high school students in the area? That was the topic for about 80 area educators and community people meeting in Yankton with South Dakota Division of Vocational Education officials Wednesday night. The informational meeting was to see if area people are interested in a high school level vocational school to draw students and financing from several school districts.
• Quarterback Tom Engleman achieved another major milestone in his University of South Dakota football career as he led the Coyotes past North Dakota State University 35-21 and into a possible share of the 1972 North Central Conference title. Engleman, a 6-1, 191-pound senior from Scottsbluff, Neb., ran and passed for 116 yards against the nationally-ranked Bison last weekend, upping his career total offense mark to 4,048.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 9, 1997
• No paper
