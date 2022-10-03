Yankton’s fourth annual March to the Meridian Marching Band Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, with performances both in downtown Yankton’s Meridian District and Crane-Youngworth Field.
At 9 a.m., 19 bands will perform as they march across the Meridian Bridge. They will line up on the south side of Meridian Bridge, then proceed north across the bridge and turn east on Third St. Competition judges will be located at the intersection of Mulberry and Third streets, with the bands continuing on to Pearl St. Spectators are encouraged to line the entire route for viewing as most bands are unable to showcase their full routine until they arrive at Walnut St. Awards for the parade portion of the festival competition have been sponsored by Ray’s Midbell Music out of Sioux City, and will be presented at Crane-Youngworth field at 11:45 a.m.
The scheduled parade bands include: Crofton Marching Warriors, The Pride of Parker, McCook Central Marching Band, Howard Marching Band, Columbus’ Discoverer Marching Band, Osmond Tiger Marching Band, Pierce Pride of the Blue Jays Marching Band, Pierre Emerald Regiment, Tri-Valley High School Marching Mustangs, MVP Marching Band, Pride of Vermillion Marching Band, Scotland Marching Highlanders, Elk Point-Jefferson Marching Band, Alcester-Hudson Marching Cubs, Irene-Wakonda Marching Eagles, Menno Marching Band, Bon Homme Marching Cavaliers, Yankton Middle School Marching Band and Yankton High School Marching Bands.
At noon, field bands will begin performing at Crane-Youngworth Field. Participating field marching bands are: Chamberlain Scarlet Pride, Crofton Marching Warriors, Rapid City Central Cobbler Marching Band, Columbus’ Discoverer Marching Band, Pierce Pride of the Bluejays Marching Band, Pride of Vermillion Marching Band, and Yankton High School Marching Band. Field awards at approximately 2 p.m.
Crane-Youngworth Field and concession stand will open at 11 a.m. There will be an admission charged for field events and awards. Enjoy lunch from the concession stand where pulled pork, pizza, pop and home baked goodies will be available for purchase. Funds raised will be used to assist the Yankton Band Boosters funding of projects including the Yankton High School Marching Band, the Yankton High School Band, scholarships for students to attend music camps, as well as funding for senior scholarships.
