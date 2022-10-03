Yankton’s fourth annual March to the Meridian Marching Band Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, with performances both in downtown Yankton’s Meridian District and Crane-Youngworth Field.

At 9 a.m., 19 bands will perform as they march across the Meridian Bridge. They will line up on the south side of Meridian Bridge, then proceed north across the bridge and turn east on Third St. Competition judges will be located at the intersection of Mulberry and Third streets, with the bands continuing on to Pearl St. Spectators are encouraged to line the entire route for viewing as most bands are unable to showcase their full routine until they arrive at Walnut St. Awards for the parade portion of the festival competition have been sponsored by Ray’s Midbell Music out of Sioux City, and will be presented at Crane-Youngworth field at 11:45 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.