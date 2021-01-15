South Dakota recorded 15 new deaths — including two in Union County and one in Hutchinson County — in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,629, of which 141 have occurred this month.
The state reported 425 new cases Friday, while the number currently hospitalized dropped to 227, the lowest level since Oct. 3.
The two Union County deaths brought its total to 32. The county also saw 21 new infections, the second straight day it has seen more than 20 new cases.
Hutchinson County’s death was its 21st overall and fifth this month.
Yankton County recorded six new cases and 11 new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 97, the first time it’s been below 100 since Oct. 1.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (1,500 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 5 new recoveries (1,453), 0 new deaths (23), 24 active cases (-4), 18 new vaccinations (430 total people receiving at least one vaccination);
• Charles Mix County — 2 new cases (1,175), 0 new hospitalizations (129), 1 new recovery (1,100), 0 new deaths (14), 61 active cases (+1), 2 new vaccinations (304);
• Clay County — 10 new cases (1,711), 0 new hospitalizations (43), 6 new recoveries (1,620), 0 new deaths (12), 70 active cases (+4), 4 new vaccinations (702);
• Douglas County — 5 new cases (401), 0 new hospitalizations (53), 0 new recoveries (374), 0 new deaths (9), 18 active cases (+5), 1 new vaccination (193);
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (729), 0 new hospitalizations (66), 2 new recoveries (677), 1 new death (21), 31 active cases (-2), 7 new vaccinations (543);
• Turner County — 7 new cases (1,019), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 3 new recoveries (917), 0 new deaths (49), 53 active cases (+4), 16 new vaccinations (550);
• Union County — 21 new cases (1,784), 0 new hospitalizations (72), 17 new recoveries (1,601), 2 new deaths (32), 151 active cases (+2), 3 new vaccinations (228);
• Yankton County — 6 new cases (2,613), 0 new hospitalizations (120), 11 new recoveries (2,489), 0 new deaths (27), 97 active cases (-5), 57 new vaccinations (1,627).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday recorded seven new infections in Knox County (760 overall), and three new cases in both Cedar (593) and Dixon (511) counties.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Friday reported 20 active cases (13 students, 7 staff), a decrease of two from Thursday. Thirty-three people were in isolation/quarantine (-2), including one on campus (no change).
Here are the other South Dakota statistics for Friday:
• Total Cases — 104,937 (+425: 298 confirmed, 127 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,732 (+4);
• Recoveries — 98,576 (+406);
• Hospitalizations — 6,023 ever hospitalized (+25), 227 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 5,272 new tests processed; 1,336 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 53,775 total vaccinations (+2,415); 44,057 new individuals vaccinated (+2,302).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Thursday reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state toll to 1,818.
The state also recorded 667 new cases.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 180,131 (+667);
• Recoveries — 123,233 (+999);
• Hospitalizations — 5,539 ever hospitalized (+19); 465 currently hospitalized (+16);
• Testing — New-test total amended downward by 10,614; 1,836 new individuals tested.
