HARTINGTON, Neb. — A GoFundMe account for the family of a Hartington, Nebraska, boy who died in a farm accident last weekend has already surpassed its $30,000 goal after three days.
Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, passed away following the four-wheeler accident at their residence Sept. 11).
“All of our hearts are left completely broken,” wrote Jesse Noecker’s cousin, Sheila Lane, on the GoFundMe page.
Lane set up the GoFundMe account on behalf of the Noecker family with a $30,000 goal. As of Thursday afternoon, the account had raised $30,260 from 57 donors and remained open for more contributions.
His funeral was held Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. Honorary pallbearers were Porter’s kindergarten classmates at Holy Trinity Elementary School in Hartington.
Lane explained the reason for setting up the account and the planned uses for the donations.
“Porter will be missed more than words can ever say. During this incredibly difficult time, many people have asked how they can help,” she wrote. “All donations will go directly to Jesse and Marie to help with funeral costs and financial support during this difficult time.”
Lane offered her appreciation for those who supported her fundraising effort.
“Thank you so much for your consideration of donating,” she wrote. “And please say a little prayer for our sweet little angel Porter and his family. We all love you buddy!”
Porter was born Aug. 27, 2015, in Yankton. Besides his parents, his family included two brothers: 9-year-old Nolan and 3-year-old Easton.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had 448 followers and had received 3,200 shares.
In addition to the GoFundMe account, a memorial fund has been set up for Jesse and Marie at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Hartington. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 76, Hartington, NE 68739, or call the bank at (402) 254-2488. In-person donations at the bank are welcome as well.
