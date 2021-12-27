2021: A Sequel

In many ways, 2021 in the Yankton area could be viewed in retrospect as a sequel to the year that preceded it.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which so dominated and altered our lives in 2020, remained a serious challenge this year, but this time, we had the tools to fight back against a foe that, throughout the year, proved itself to be aggressively resilient.
Longtime dreams — like Yankton’s aquatics center and Mount Marty’s football program — stepped into reality in big ways.Yankton’s place in the archery world rose to a new, spectacular level when it hosted three international archery events in September that drew global attention.
South Dakota’s marijuana issue continued to take twists and turns as the results of 2020 ballot measures were subject to numerous tugs of war in 2021, with much more to come in the year ahead.
The COVID-19 pandemic remained the top story in the Yankton area for 2021, as voted on by the Press & Dakotan staff. The battle shifted to some new fronts, with some victories and defeats along the way. And as the year ended, uncertainty still prevailed.
Our No. 2 story was the opening of the Huether Family Aquatics Center, which debuted with a big splash.
Coming in at No. 3 were the archery events held in Yankton that brought worldwide attention to the sport and the community.
At No. 4 was the embezzlement case that hit the Yankton VFW, with a November triple murder in Scotland ranked fifth.
The second five included local marijuana issues, the debut of Mount Marty football, the naming of a new Yankton police chief, the return of area festivities after last year’s cancellations and the FBI offering a reward in the 1993 death of Tammy Haas.
1. THE PANDEMIC, PART II
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to be a big factor in life everywhere, including the Yankton area. Nevertheless, thanks in part to the arrival of vaccines and other defensive measures, people were able to move a little closer to normal in 2021.
The year started with the region slowly coming out of a vicious surge that produced more than 1,300 deaths in South Dakota from November 2020-January 2021. As the year began, cases were gradually falling and there was a sense that the worst, at least for that moment, was behind us.
However, the dawning of 2021 also marked the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. South Dakota and Nebraska both set up priority levels in order for essential personal to get the first chance at vaccination. By April, vaccinations were opened up to everyone ages 12 and older, with the age qualification dropping to age 5 later in the year. Also, booster shots became part of the regimen in November. By year’s end, the South Dakota Department of Health reported that 67% of South Dakotans ages 5 and older had received one dose of a vaccine.
But there was also pushback, as those opposed to vaccinations and mask mandates made their voices heard throughout the nation, including the Yankton area. For instance, the Yankton School Board chose to impose a masking mandate on school premises for the 2021-22 school year until conditions improve. Several people spoke at a school board meeting criticizing the mandate, but the board held firm.
Finally, the COVID issue in 2021 was a story of waves. The Yankton area saw a mild surge in cases in March, and it reached a point where, in July, the DOH went from posting daily online updates to weekly updates. The arrival of the delta variant brought those daily updates back in August. By the fall, increasing cases and the threat of the highly-infectious omicron variant seemed to preface another surge and place new strains on health care facilities and personnel. By Christmas Eve, Yankton County saw its highest level of active cases for the year.
2. A BIG SPLASH
The Huether Family Aquatic Center — a longtime dream of many city residents — finally became a reality with its opening over Memorial Day weekend.
Immediately, the new aquatics center proved to be popular with the community. A warm summer that saw few days punctuated by adverse weather helped contribute to a first season that set an impressive high attendance bar to top. Through Aug. 22, the aquatic center saw a total attendance of 66,368. By contrast, the Fantle Memorial Park pool it had replaced saw max attendance years of just over 19,000.
The aquatics center’s first year was capped off by being open for extra time — fully open during Riverboat Days while the lazy river and splash pad were kept open for a couple weeks after until winterization efforts began.
In spite of this early success, the facility isn’t immune to the world’s economic forces, and it was announced in October that the base price of a day pass would rise $1 and the base price of a season pass would rise by $2 in 2022.
3. AN ARCHERY TRIFECTA
Yankton has become an archery hot spot over the last decade, but that took on a much different meaning in 2021.
In a span of less than three weeks, Yankton played host to the 54th World Archery Congress, followed immediately by the Hyundai World Archery Championships and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals in September.
The events brought dignitaries and Olympians from around the world to Yankton.
The fun wasn’t confined to the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. Championship events were held at a specially-built range in Riverside Park under the watchful eyes of a replica of Mount Rushmore. Organizers also put on Archery Fest at the park that included vendors, music and many other activities. The weekend even included a fireworks show.
The events attracted more than 800 athletes, dignitaries and support staff from 85 countries.
4. VFW EMBEZZLEMENT
In a crime occurring over several years, then-Quartermaster Colin Reisner pleaded guilty to grand theft for embezzling nearly $300,000 from the Yankton VFW post. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for grand theft, with his actions nearly causing the post to lose its charter.
The VFW members learned of the theft and amount as they prepared to celebrate their centennial as one of the state’s oldest VFW posts. Reisner used various methods to conceal the theft. Because of his actions, VFW bills went unpaid, and money was no longer available for many programs.
In addition, VFW members testified Reisner forged their names on documents which damaged their financial status and reputations.
Judge Cheryle Gering heard emotional testimony from VFW members and from Reisner’s family and friends. The defense had sought a suspended imposition of sentence, but Gering sentenced him to the maximum 15 years, with seven years suspended, and ordered him to repay $294,632.28.
5. SCOTLAND SHOOTINGS
The Scotland community was stunned in November following the shooting of five people at a local residence, resulting in three deaths and two injuries.
Francis D. Lange of Scotland has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the Nov. 9 shootings in a house where he formerly lived with his girlfriend. He requested a jury trial, which has been scheduled for October 2022 in Tyndall.
The Scotland school district offered counseling for students and staff. In addition, the Avon, Bon Homme and Parkston districts offered shows of support through signed banners and the offering of counselors. Also, a community prayer service was held as a way of gathering together.
Lange faces three charges of first-degree murder for the alleged premeditated killing of Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins (aka Loretta Akins). He faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder for the alleged premeditated attempt to cause the death of Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old child identified by the initials M.M.
In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Lange faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm.
Gering set a Feb. 28 deadline for the state to decide whether to seek the death penalty on the three first-degree murder charges.
6. CITY, COUNTY SET OUT MEDICAL CANNABIS POLICIES
Officials at the city and county levels spent a large part of the year putting into place the legal framework to begin permitting medical cannabis dispensaries and other related businesses.
At the beginning of the year, the City of Yankton retained the guidance of Bill Efting — a former official with experience in various Colorado city governments — as it crafted its ordinance. Facing virtually no pushback, the city’s ordinance passed the City Commission in June for a July adoption. Under the city’s ordinance, two dispensary permits will be issued. Five applications were submitted to the city and passed on to the state for consideration. The state’s review process is expected to take into January.
Yankton County went in a very different direction. While the city stayed more conservative on the number of permitted businesses, the County Commission adopted an ordinance allowing up to 10 licenses each for dispensaries, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and growing facilities.
Yankton County considered its first round of permits in December.
7. MOUNT MARTY FOOTBALL KICKS OFF
College football returned to Yankton in 2021.
Thirty-seven years after Yankton College closed its doors, Mount Marty University held its inaugural season of football.
A crowd of 3,234 were in attendance when the Lancers made their debut Sept. 4 against Dakota Wesleyan. Though the Lancers averaged just over 430 fans per game the rest of the season, their inaugural contest was enough to help the Lancers rank first in attendance in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The Lancers went 0-10 with a roster that included just one true senior and 70 athletes classified as freshman due to redshirt seasons and the 2019-20 school year not counting due to COVID-19.
8. FOOTE TAKES THE REINS AT YPD
When he took over as Yankton’s chief of police in 2018, John Harris made it clear he was looking at building up the department over the next few years to produce his successor.
With Harris’ retirement this year, that successor ended up being 24-year Yankton Police Department (YPD) veteran Commander Jason Foote, who was among two dozen candidates who applied for the position.
Foote officially took over as chief in July.
Over the years, he’s served a number of duties, including animal control officer, patrol officer and canine handler.
“It is an honor to be named Chief of the City of Yankton Police Department, leading and working alongside some of the finest officers I’ve ever known,” Foote said in a press release after being announced as the city’s new chief of police.
9. A FESTIVAL OF FESTIVALS AGAIN
After a year’s hiatus because of the pandemic, area festivals returned in 2021 and brought with it a sense of celebration. However, some festivals contained some modifications in recognition of continuing concerns about the coronavirus.
Yankton hosted three of the largest events with Riverboat Days, Ribfest and Rock ‘N Rumble, among others. Other major returnees included the July 4 celebration and Music at the Meridian.
But Yankton wasn’t alone, as area ethnic festivals, powwows, music festivals and other activities made a return.
Czech Days in Tabor may have set the mark for attracting visitors from the longest distance.
Two Czech Republic representatives visited the event, giving the affair an international flavor. Jan Kubista, the Czech Republic deputy counsel based in Chicago, rode in the parade and visited with residents at events. He was accompanied by Marit Lee Kuchera, the Czech Republic honorary counsel from St. Paul, Minnesota.
In addition to festivals, county fairs and Achievement Days returned to a full schedule, showing off the work of 4-Hers and other exhibitors. Also, organizers have announced a return of the Missouri River School Festival next May at Riverside Park.
10. A REWARD IN A COLD CASE
At an April press conference, on what would have been the 48th birthday of Tammy Haas, the FBI announced a reward for information regarding the case of Haas’s unsolved death.
“Tammy’s mother, Nancy Haas, and the family have long awaited answers to very basic questions: What happened that night? Why did she die?” said Michael Paul, FBI special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office. “We hope that the announcement of a reward of $15,000 for information regarding Tammy’s death will encourage someone to come forward.”
Haas, then 17, went missing during Yankton’s homecoming week in 1992 while she was out with friends. Her body was found in a ravine near the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course five days later.
Investigators determined that Haas died from a severe blow to the neck or a hyperflexion of the neck, which occurs when the neck is flung forward beyond its limits, but how she sustained the injury remains one of many unanswered questions in the case.
Evidence at the time led to charges being filed in Nebraska against Haas’ then-boyfriend Yankton High School senior Eric Stukel. In 1995, he was tried for manslaughter in Cedar County and acquitted.
Since then, no suspect has emerged and no witness has come forward.
Also this year, true-crime enthusiast Chad Zimmerman announced that he is working on a podcast to be released in the spring on the unsolved Haas case.
“I don’t view it as though it’s my position to try to solve something per se,” he said. “My position is to tell the story, to be as accurate to that story as I can but help to bring clarity.”
