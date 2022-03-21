VanDerhule Was Always A Man On The Move

Whether by land, air or water, Vernon “Skip” VanDerhule promoted transportation projects that kept things on the move.
VanDerhule, a lifelong Yankton resident, started his career as a lawyer but took over and expanded his family’s moving and storage business covering several states. As a Chamber of Commerce member, he served a term as president and played a key role in securing the Discovery Bridge spanning the Missouri River from Yankton to northeast Nebraska.
But his greatest passion may have been found in the skies as he enjoyed taking flight as a pilot. He and Jim Cox shared ownership of a Mooney single-engine plane for more than 50 years.
VanDerhule’s aviation interests weren’t limited to flying. He strongly advocated for Chan Gurney Airport in Yankton and aeronautics in general at the local, state and federal levels.
“Skip loved to fly, and he loved conversations with anybody involved with it,” said his wife, Judy VanDerHule. “He enjoyed talking with others about any subject. He just loved that social engagement. People would become exhausted, but they learned something. I guess it was the lawyer in him.”
He died March 11 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton at age 74 following a nearly three-year battle with MDS cancer. Memorial services were held Monday at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), where he was a lifelong member.
VanDerhule accumulated more than 1,050 flying hours, and in recent years both he and Cox received The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The award recognizes pilots contributing and maintaining safe flight operation for 50 or more consecutive years of aircraft piloting.
Skip served on the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission for 13 years, including three years as chairperson. While on that commission, he advocated for improvements in airport infrastructure such as lighting and pavement planning.
He enjoyed bringing people together and facilitating communications between South Dakota leaders and officials in Washington to help secure funding for several airports.
Even when diagnosed with cancer, he took a deep dive into research to learn ways of attacking his disease.
“Skip researched any subject, even his MDA,” Judy said. “He knew what trials were out there, the odds of beating it and what was needed to beat it.”
His knowledge often threw off the doctors, she added.
“It tickled me a little bit when we would visit an oncologist for the first time. Skip was talking about all this (research), and I watched the physician’s face to see the reaction,” Judy said.
“The doctor often wondered about Skip and politely asked what he did for a living. Skip said he was in transportation and was an attorney. They would look at him and realize he had done a lot of research.”
Skip believed knowledge was power, even dealing with a fatal disease, Judy said. “He wasn’t afraid (of his cancer), and he wanted to share information with whoever he knew,” she said.
STARTING HIS CAREER
Skip attended Beadle Elementary School and Yankton High School before earning his business and law degrees from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. In 1974, he started his private law practice, and the VanDerhules were married that September and would have two children, Grant and Sandi.
Skip became CEO of the family business, VanDerhule Moving & Storage, in the mid-1970s. Under his leadership, the business grew to include federal mail contracts in the states of Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming
“Skip’s parents wanted him to take over the family business so they could retire. He did, and the business just evolved to include more things,” Judy said. “When we started working with the federal mail contracts, that’s where Skip’s law knowledge came into play. He was able to understand and work with all the federal forms and regulations.”
MAKING THE CASE
When Skip became involved with something, he devoted his full energies to it, Judy said. As one example, he was instrumental in launching the Chamber’s annual visit to Washington, D.C., where members met with the congressional delegation and federal agencies on behalf of Yankton and regional projects.
“Skip said, unless you were in front of our (lawmakers) and met them to lobby, you likely weren’t going to get what you want,” she said. “He was very effective in that regard. As the years went by, he knew more and more people.”
Yankton banker Rob Stephenson worked with VanDerhule on major Chamber projects, including a proposal to build a new bridge replacing the deteriorating double-decker Meridian Bridge. The 1924 bridge was the first to span the Missouri River.
“Skip was a huge contributor to this region’s transportation plans when I was a leader on the Chamber Board in the early 2000s,” Stephenson said.
“Yankton (officials) spent over a decade traveling regularly to Washington, D.C., to visit and lobby congressional leaders and the many federal agencies involved with Missouri River bridge appropriations and approvals. During that time, on one of our Pierre visits, (then) Gov. (Bill) Janklow had told us that us getting money for a new bridge in Yankton was a ‘pipe dream,’ but we had a good group, including Skip, who didn’t accept that for an answer.”
VanDerhule played a major role in making the new Discovery Bridge — located west of Meridian Bridge, which in turn became a pedestrian and biking trail — a reality in 2008, Stephenson said.
“Skip was heavily involved in the process and an amazing asset due to his deep knowledge and strong convictions about Yankton getting our fair share. It was a big challenge because Washington had just provided most of the money for new bridges near Vermillion and Springfield,” the banker said.
“I was taken aback by the strong position Skip took demanding that we not only needed the money for the bridge, but we were not going to accept a plain box bridge like many others built at that time!”
True to his nature, VanDerhule had carefully researched the situation and came prepared with a plan.
“He shared pictures of beautiful — and expensive — bridges at other places on the Mississippi or Missouri Rivers,” Stephenson said. “Most of us were thinking we needed $40 million just for a plain bridge and we needed to be ready to take what we got. But he was adamant in these meetings and really put a lot of pressure on them.”
As a result, the Yankton region not only received a new bridge but also one with aesthetic features.
“If not for him and his persistence, I have no doubt we would not have gotten our design with our decorative piers,” Stephenson said.
“I think of him gratefully for getting that done for Yankton nearly every time I cross our bridge!”
TAKING TO THE SKIES
Besides his work with roads and bridges, VanDerhule worked on various airport projects on the Chamber’s board of directors and as its chairman in 1998. However, his aeronautics advocacy wasn’t limited to those roles.
Yankton pilot Jake Hoffner, who managed Chan Gurney Airport from 1996-2006, met VanDerhule through the Chamber and while serving together on the city’s airport board.
Hoffner said he remained amazed at VanDerhule’s depth of knowledge and intellect.
“Skip was a walking encyclopedia. If there was some aviation-related issue with the state, he knew about it,” Hoffner said. “He was a strong supporter for aeronautics, not just for Yankton but also for the national level. He would follow national issues and translate them into common sense.”
In particular, VanDerhule followed and researched issues related to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Hoffner said.
“Skip was always ahead of the issue, asking what we can do about this. He was really eager to get on top of things,” the pilot said. “He was looking at the best interests for the small local airports and also private commercial pilots versus the larger air terminals and airlines.”
VanDerhule secured funding for a T-hangar — a T-shaped structure holding six airplanes in divided areas — despite Yankton’s original low ranking on the list, Hoffner said.
VanDerhule worked to establish relationships with congressional leaders and other decision makers in aeronautics, agriculture and other fields affecting Yankton, Hoffner added.
While the Yankton airport no longer receives those funds or regular commercial flights, the facility continues to be used for things like ambulance flights, Air Guard landings, corporate planes, private craft and even the transportation of federal prisoners.
With its facilities meeting the necessary standards for runways and other features, the Chan Gurney airport became a widely used landing area for planes responding to the Flight 232 air disaster in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Yankton airport also served as a landing base for investigators who then commuted to their work at the nearby Scotland train derailment, Hoffner said.
Through the years, VanDerhule worked with improved weather observations systems at airports, promoted Fly-In Breakfasts for the public and encouraged and mentored the younger generation, piloting more than 100 Young Eagle flights offering many kids their first flight in an airplane.
“Skip had just received his instrument flight rule rating, which is very difficult to get,” Hoffner said. “He was very meticulous and knew everything on the checklist.”
In turn, VanDerhule approached life like a checklist, Hoffner said.
“Skip believed in what we needed and worked with one problem at a time,” the pilot said. “He was always looking for something positive to make Yankton a better place.”
