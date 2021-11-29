100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 30, 1921
• The American Bridge Company of Chicago, the biggest structural steel construction firm in America, was the lowest of seven bidders on the steel for the superstructure of the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton in the opening of bids at the offices of the company here last night. Their total bid was $280,987.
• Enough nitro-glycerin to blow up Yankton, with a box of caps and a coil of fuse to go with it, was discovered concealed under the grand stand in the city ball park in east Yankton yesterday afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 30, 1946
• Outdoor sports enthusiasts of the Yankton vicinity met at the city hall Friday night to organize the Missouri River Valley Wild Life club. Dr. J.M. Hohn was elected president. Necessity of forming a club to promote wild life and outdoor recreation was discussed at the meeting. It was announced today that about 75 members were signed up during the evening.
• Wayne Stoutenburg, 20-year-old 4-H club member from Union County, wins the highest 4-H honor ever captured by a South Dakota member, with the announcement that he placed second in the boys’ leadership contest for the nation. The honor carries a $100 college scholarship.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 30, 1971
• A plaque from Rotary International in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Yankton Rotary Club was presented to the club’s president, Tom VanderMeer, by District Governor Ken Balgeman, at the club’s anniversary dinner Monday evening at the Black Steer.
• A slow up of two to four years on completion of Yankton-Vermillion four-lane is an apparent result of University of South Dakota court action, Vermillion Mayor John Barstow said Tuesday.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 30, 1996
• Yankton’s PRCA Riverboat Days Rodeo has been selected as one of the featured rodeos for the Wrangler’s Jeans Circuit Series in 1997 according to Yankton Rodeo Club President Doug Hevle.
• A historic organization was brought back to life Nov. 20, with the reconstruction of the Knox County Farmers Union. Eighty-two years ago, Knox County was the first county to sign the register forming an advocate organization for the family farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.