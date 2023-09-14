Yankton Woman Saved From Elder Scam

For at least several months, Sharon Biscardi received messages from “David,” a man she never met but who professed his love for her.
“He said he was coming to Yankton to get her, to take her back to Colorado and marry her,” said Biscardi’s sister, Barbara Stahlecker of Norfolk, Nebraska.
But “David” told Biscardi — a 71-year-old woman with dementia who lived alone — he also needed her to send him money orders and gift cards.
In the end, “David” stole her money, her trust, her dignity and her future.
The two estranged sisters hadn’t talked in decades, but an astute Yankton furniture salesman was wary of Biscardi’s unusual business request. He tipped off Stahlecker, whose intervention may have helped save her sister’s life.
“We don’t know how long this was going on with my sister,” Stahlecker told the Press & Dakotan. “I learned that ‘David’ was just part of a network. My sister made payments and had charges from around the nation. I figure she lost at least $10,000.”
The Press & Dakotan sought comment Thursday night from authorities about the case.
Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said he didn’t have information immediately available Thursday night.
South Dakota Attorney General spokesman Tony Mangan said he didn’t immediately have any updates on the case. Mangan said he contacted the AG’s Division of Consumer Protection for more information.
AG Marty Jackley takes the issue seriously, Mangan said.
“The Attorney General and our protective services office are always busy dealing with scams,” Mangan said. “We sent out a couple of press releases in the last couple of weeks about different scams. The elderly (cases) are always the big ones, but we are focused on all of them.”
For Stahlecker, her sister’s case represented a jolt as the two women hadn’t spoken in years.
“On July 27, I was sitting at my desk, and I get a Facebook message from Dave Stibral, who runs a furniture store in Yankton. He told me that he had to talk with a family member, which is not the normal message you get,” Stahlecker said.
“I called him right away. Dealing with the furniture store wasn’t that unusual, as my sister had been selling stuff out of her home for three years. David had been buying the furniture and didn’t think anything of Sharon’s latest call.”
However, Stibral soon realized this call was much different.
“When David got there, he could see Sharon’s house was a wreck. It was very clear to him that my sister had gone way downhill since the last time he had seen her. She wanted to sell all of her furniture,” Stahlecker said.
“My sister called another man named ‘David’ —who I call the ‘con man’ — who asked David Stibral, ‘When will the funds be ready?’ Something clicked with David Stibral that the use of the word ‘funds’ was really unusual, and it set off warning bells with him.”
Stibral questioned why Biscardi was selling all her furniture and asked what she would use for everyday living in the house.
“The con man said he was going to pick her up and take her to Colorado, where he would take care of her,” Stahlecker said. “(Stibral) asked the guy who he was, and the guy told him he was Sharon’s nephew. But Sharon doesn’t have a nephew.”
Stibral realized the lie and that the man wasn’t a nephew or other family member. Highly suspicious of the whole situation, he saw family photos on the wall and asked Biscardi for any of their names.
Biscardi remembered Stahlecker’s name but couldn’t remember her phone number. Using that piece of information, he sent Stahlecker a Facebook message.
Realizing the urgency of the unusual request, Stahlecker said she wasted no time meeting with Stibral.
“I jumped in my car and headed to Yankton as fast as I could to find out the situation,” she said of the 60-mile drive.
Through a series of events, Stahlecker learned more about her sister’s entanglement with the mysterious “David” who was orchestrating the furniture sale.
“My sister said she thought that ‘David’ (the scammer) was in love with her. He was coming to get her and was going to marry her,” Stahlecker said.
Stahlecker realized it was a scam. While visiting Biscardi, she urged her sister to break off all ties with the scammer and quit sending him money.
Biscardi injured herself in a fall, lying on the floor of her house for 14 hours, and was hospitalized at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. After her discharge, she was admitted to Wakonda Heritage Manor-Avera where she resided for a time.
While Biscardi was out of her home, Stahlecker had the ability to piece together the scam and realized her worst fears were true. “David” had convinced Biscardi to send large sums of money to him.
To her surprise, Stahlecker found significant funds requested and usually sent to various locations — not only Colorado but also Texas and even Thailand.
“I realized ‘David’ was just the face of a network,” Stahlecker said, admitting she would likely never know the full extent of the losses and contacts.
Stahlecker was shocked to receive a call on Biscardi’s phone from “David,” who seemed to know about her when she answered the call.
“David” also sent a message to Biscardi, instructing her to visit a particular Yankton bank and draw out a specified amount of money.
At the same time, Biscardi sent a message to “David,” Stahlecker said.
“Sharon told him to the effect, “Please come get me. I’m lonely, I love you. Take me, and I’ll never run away,” Stahlecker said. “She thought she was contacting ‘David,’ but she had mistakenly messaged me instead.”
Biscardi was taken to a medical appointment in Yankton and said she didn’t want to return to the Wakonda nursing home, Stahlecker said. Biscardi couldn’t be held against her will and was discharged from the nursing facility.
However, Stahlecker has set up a living arrangement for her sister and has worked to cut off all contact with the scammer.
“Everything about ‘David’ was so secretive. Sharon said he had come to visit her in the (Wakonda) nursing home, and that wasn’t true,” Stahlecker said. “But I think, if he reached her, Sharon would go back to him again.”
Stahlecker expressed her gratitude for Stibral’s diligence and willingness to contact her about Biscardi’s situation.
“If ‘David’ had come to Yankton and taken Sharon to Colorado, I don’t know what would have happened,” Stahlecker said, hazarding guesses from a human trafficking ring to her sister’s murder.
During her research, Stahlecker came across hundreds of messages of all types on Biscardi’s phone, seeking money and information.
Stahlecker contacted law enforcement across the nation about her sister’s situation, expressing that she didn’t feel the case was taken seriously.
She advised family and friends to check the phone messages of loved ones who may be vulnerable and seemingly in a bad situation.
“I can never thank David Stibral enough,” Stibral said. “Because of him, my sister is alive and safe.”
