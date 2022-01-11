Update 4:09 p.m.: Family Replaced By Monday House Fire

A family of five was displaced by a late-evening fire in Yankton Monday.
Yankton deputy fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that firefighters were called to a house fire in the 500 block of E. 19th St. around 10:15 p.m.
“The family was awakened by a smoke detector on the second level of the home,” he said. “Upon investigation, they found an area around an attic door that was on fire. They quickly removed three children from the home and escaped without injury.”
A pet also vacated the residence with the family.
Nickles said that fighting the fire itself proved to be difficult to contain.
“Firefighters worked for a couple of hours to try and bring the fire under control,” he said. “Because of hidden voids and the type of construction, we couldn’t get at the fire and it was extremely smokey.”
He said extensive fire and smoke damage was done to the second floor while the first floor and basement sustained water damage.
“We’re awaiting the insurance company, but we’re thinking it’s going to be a total loss,” he said.
Nickles said the family is currently being assisted by the America Red Cross and Fire & Iron.
He added that it’s believed the fire was the result of an ongoing electrical issue at the home.
“We believe that the cause came from a bathroom fan that they’ve been having problems with,” he said.
Nickles said firefighters were on scene for around four hours.
Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management and the Yankton PoliceDepartment responded to the fire.
