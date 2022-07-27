Recalling A Positive Soul

By David Lias
Jeff Beringer isn’t surprised when learning that Vermillion residents use the words “optimistic,” “positive” and “enthusiastic” when describing his father, Ken Beringer.
“A lot of people tonight said basically the same thing,” Jeff said Monday night, following a visitation and Rosary service held for his father at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion.
A funeral Mass was held for Ken Tuesday morning at the church. Known for his love and support of University of South Dakota Coyotes and Vermillion Tanagers sports, he died July 20. He was 90 years old.
Jeff said he was approached Monday by a person who, in his younger years, ran track in Vermillion.
“He said, ‘You know, if I had a bad run, your dad would come up to me and just say: ‘Well, work harder and we’ll get it back next time.’ He said if he had a good meet, a good run or race, he said he was just all over that and just praising him and everything. He never belittled anyone if they didn’t perform well,” Jeff said.
“There were a couple of people who told me they weren’t among the better athletes, ‘But any time he saw me, he’d say: ‘there’s the best half-miler I ever had.’ He always tried to make people feel good. He was always trying to encourage people, to make them happy, to urge them to work hard. He was just very positive with them.”
The son often experienced that same brand of encouragement from his father. Jeff ran hurdles while attending Vermillion High School and he recalls the time when a meet was upcoming in Yankton.
“’Let’s go to Yankton because you’ve got a meet there coming up, and let’s go run the hurdles over there,’” Jeff recalled his father saying to him after they ate supper. “We drove over to Yankton, and we set up hurdles on their track and we worked out over there so I could get used to their track.
“He was always for kids,” he said. “He was a Legion (baseball) coach and he absolutely loved baseball. He loved going around, getting money. He would go around to the businesses and many people have told me this: He would come up and say, ‘Would you like these kids stealing a car or would you rather have them stealing second base?’”
It was an approach few local business owners could resist and helped keep the local Legion baseball program funded.
Jeff said Dawn Plitzuweit, former head women’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, was the recipient of Ken’s motto when it came to sports: “Beat ‘em, Bust ‘em, That’s Our Custom.”
“After Mom had passed, Dad flew down to Arizona … and the Lady Coyotes were playing in Vegas on one night and the next night, the men were playing in Flagstaff,” Jeff said. “We said, ‘Dad, let’s go,” and we threw him in the car and off we went.
“We got up to Vegas and Coach Dawn came right up to him and said, ‘Beat ‘em, Bust ‘em, That’s Our Custom!’ The coaches knew it, people all over knew it and it was just kind of a fun thing,” Jeff said.
He believes both participating in and supporting sports became important to his father because, while Ken was an excellent athlete, his parents had few opportunities to watch him on the field or on the court.
“His parents never saw him play sports except for maybe his dad, because he was an umpire,” Jeff said. Ken’s father and mother owned a café in Tyndall that also included a boarding house, a barbershop and an on-off sale liquor store.
They also owned Groveland Park, a dance hall in the community. “That was huge back in the day,” he said, “and they were also helping one of their kids with a gas station that was in town … they were busy people.”
Ken took to sports right away, Jeff said. He was the biggest and most athletically gifted of his siblings and after high school was recruited to play football by Kansas State.
“He played all of the sports in school; he had a knack for it, he was more athletic than his brothers and sister, and in a little town like Tyndall, he was a big stud,” he said.
During his freshman year at Kansas State, after playing one season of football there, the university fired the coach that recruited him. Jeff said his father really didn’t hit it off well with the new coach, “plus, my mom was back home, and this little Tyndall boy was getting homesick,” so he came back and played at what was then Southern State Teachers College.
That school was eventually known as the University of South Dakota at Springfield before it was closed and transformed into a prison in the mid-1980s.
“He was offered scholarships by (South Dakota) State, by the U, by Augie, by Sioux Falls College — when he came back from K-State, they all wanted him, and he took Springfield because it was just 10 miles or so down the road, or whatever (from Tyndall) and he made All-American there,” Jeff said.
Ken’s career in education had the Beringer family moving to Winner, Salem and Lennox before settling in Vermillion in 1963.
“Before we moved to Vermillion, Dad was playing for Lennox’s amateur team and he came to Prentis Park and hit three home runs,” Jeff said. “Vermillion thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got this guy coming in,’ and when he moved to Vermillion, he never played another game. He devoted his summers to coaching Legion baseball.”
Jeff and his two brothers, Kenny Joe and Jon, had the opportunity to play baseball on a team coached by their father.
“It was wonderful,” Jeff said. “I know some people may think you wouldn’t enjoy that, but I loved baseball as well … Dad and I really loved baseball and every summer, we were going to St. Louis, Chicago, Denver — wherever the (Los Angeles) Dodgers were playing,” he said.
As people recall different experiences they’ve shared with Ken over the years, they begin by using the term “he,” but it’s common for that reference to eventually turn to “they.” He and his wife, JoAnne, were inseparable.
Their marriage lasted 67 years until her death in 2019.
“They were joined at the hip forever,” Jeff said. “No matter where one of them was, the other one was there. That was the hardest thing for Dad in the end. Every day, he mentioned Mom after she passed. That was really tough for him.
“It was time and they’re both happy now,” he said. “He had a good life, and he’s in a good place now.”
