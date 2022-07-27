Recalling A Positive Soul
Henry Heider Coyote Sports Hall of Famer Kenneth Beringer of Vermillion passed away Wednesday, July 20, at the age of 90. He is pictured with his wife, JoAnne as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Ken and JoAnne were USD season ticket holders for more than 50 years. The couple arrived in Vermillion in 1964. Ken spent the greater part of three decades serving as a teacher, coach and business manager for the Vermillion School District. JoAnne worked as the assistant registrar at the University of South Dakota for 28 years.

By David Lias

david.lias@plaintalk.net

