The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7,000 Discussion Grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council.
The grant will help fund SDSF’s production of “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” June 17-20 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. This professional production is free to the public, along with accompanying outreach and educational programming. The production will also be streamed online for free the following week. Throughout rehearsals and performances, SDSF will implement an array of mitigation techniques, including de-densification, distancing, use of masks, and thorough sanitation.
The purpose of the Discussion Grant is to “encourage discussion in the humanities and utilize unique forms of media to advance the humanities.”
