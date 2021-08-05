Gayville Fire Chief Dies Suddenly

GAYVILLE — The Gayville Fire Department has lost its fire chief, as Lonny Lee passed away unexpectedly Wednesday.
Lee has served the Gayville Fire Department since 1991, with his most recent position being fire chief.
As a tribute to the late fire chief, a Facebook post shows the U.S. flag has been lowered to half-mast at the Gayville Fire and Rescue Hall. In addition, Lee’s uniform, helmet and gear have been placed at the base of the pole.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Gayville-Volin school gymnasium in Gayville.
