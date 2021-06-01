YSD Tweaks Mask Policy

A single word change has changed the summer for everybody, who will be entering Yankton School District buildings (YSD).
At a special meeting Tuesday, the Yankton School Board tweaked its indoor masking policy to “recommend” that unvaccinated individuals wear masks, rather than requiring them to do so.
This move came on the heels of the May 24 special school board meeting, in which the board voted to “require” unvaccinated students, staff and visitors to mask indoors, but allowed vaccinated students, staff and visitors to go unmasked, pending some sort of verification of their vaccination status.
These changes came in the wake of new information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued last week.
According to the CDC, because vaccination reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, including local business and workplace guidance, but not including correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
For the unvaccinated, prevention measures continue to be “recommended,” including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
The motion passed Tuesday was consistent with a ramping down of COVID restrictions in the face of lower case numbers in the area.
In anticipation of possible CDC policy tweaks in the weeks ahead, the board considered giving Yankton School District administration the authority to change masking and COVID-19 protocol throughout the summer months.
Board member Terry Crandall moved to remove the language that would have empowered administrators to make policy without going to the school board, saying, “It should be a board decision, not unilateral from the administration.”
That motion was seconded and the board voted to remove that language from the motion. School Board President Sarah Carda said that keeping that decision-making power with the school board over the summer could lead to many more special school-board meetings.
The school board voted 4-1, with Carda voting against, in favor of striking that language the would have given the power to change YSD COVID protocol to administration.
The decision to eliminate masking requirements for the summer was unanimous.
For more information on CDC guidance, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html
