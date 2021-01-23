South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,696.
No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The state added 247 new infections Saturday, and current hospitalizations slipped to 172.
Yankton County saw seven new cases, with no new recoveries reported.
Also of note locally, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday reported 16 new cases in Cedar County and 14 new infections in Knox County.
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Saturday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 106,963 (+247: 209 confirmed, 38 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,021 (-69);
• Recoveries — 101,246 (+304);
• Hospitalizations — 6,177 ever hospitalized (+18); 172 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 3,478 new tests processed; 943 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 73,243 total vaccinations (+4,139); 56,987 individuals vaccinated (+2,370).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Friday reported 10 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state toll to 1,878.
Also, 909 new infections were reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 186,255 (+909);
• Recoveries — 131,242 (+715);
• Hospitalizations — 5,670 ever hospitalized (+23); 414 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 9,534 new tests processed; 2,514 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 127,296 total vaccinations (+5,604).
