The Yankton County Historic Preservation Commission’s last meeting of 2020 will be held Wednesday (Dec. 30) at 3 p.m.
The meeting will be held through Zoom online. Commissioners will review the status of current projects and welcome Greg Kouri and Shanna Ibarolle, who were recently appointed by the county commissioners to join the YCHPC in 2021.
Any member of the public who wishes to attend the virtual meeting may contact Bernie Hunhoff (660-6357) for a Zoom link. The commission looks forward to the opportunity to return to regular public meetings in the near future.
