100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 11, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 11, 1945
• Almost a year of painful suffering was culminated last night in the death of 21-year-old Winten Nelson of Ong, Nebraska, victim of severe burns received in an explosion at the municipal airport here last June. Nelson has been a patient at Sacred Heart hospital here since that time, being treated for burns which covered such a large part of his body that recovery was doubtful even from the beginning.
• The Gayville baseball diamond has been prepared for the season with several loads of dirt and a blade machine. The Tigers will be members this year of the Missouri Valley League and their schedule will be announced soon.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 11, 1970
• Entertainment at the 21st annual truckers’ meeting in Yankton on Saturday, April 25, will be provided by the Red Jackets, which is entirely made up of S.D. Highway Patrol members, and by the Mount Marty College girls’ quartet.
• Marijuana is a “psychological crutch” but not physically addictive, Rep. Robert V. Denney, R-Neb., says he has become convinced by testimony he heard as a member of the house Crime Committee. Mentioning a survey, Denney said “Nebraska is following the trend” of high schools in the East, where as many as half the students have tried marijuana.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 11, 1995
• Strike up the band! The Yankton High School band will travel to Miami in December to perform in the King Orange Jamboree Parade, part of the pre-Orange Bowl festivities.
• Sunday’s snow and ice storm is causing havoc with electrical lines and area school sports schedules. The worst of the storm seemed to pass north of the area, but ice, snow and rain still had a major impact. Clay-Union Electric crews have been working around the clock since Sunday afternoon to restore electric service to its members in eastern South Dakota.
