• Payton Bartels, 21, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.
• Brice DeCory, 31, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Tuesday for petty theft/first degree.
• Glenda Denney, 36, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Tuesday for petty theft/first degree.
• Hunter Peterson, 24, Vermillion, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Phillip Stahl, 50, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for violation of conditional bond: no contact in domestic arrest.
• Hoksina Bullbear 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Alfonzo Johnson, 30, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services and for entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied and possession unauthorized article in jail/alcohol or MJ.
