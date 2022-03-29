LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is proud to announce the launch of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP, a program funded federally through the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 and the American Rescue plan, helps ensure Nebraskans have access to safe and affordable drinking water and wastewater services.
LIHWAP provides a one-time payment per federal fiscal year (Oct. 1 through Sept. 30). A maximum amount of $2,500 is issued for eligible households to water utility providers to restore water utility services or eliminate past due balances (arrearages) for water utility services. Payments may include the standard charges and fees included in the household water bill, deposits, standard reconnection fees, penalty fees, etc. LIHWAP funds cannot be utilized for equipment repair or replacement costs.
To qualify for LIHWAP, a household must:
• Be responsible for water utility services;
• Have disconnected water utility services or a past due balance for water utility services with a provider that has an agreement with DHHS;
• Meet the LIHWAP citizenship and residency requirements;
• Not be otherwise disqualified or ineligible; and,
• Include an individual that has an active Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) case or household income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL).
DHHS urges anyone struggling with water bill payments to consider reaching out for assistance. Nebraskans interested in applying for LIWHAP can apply:
• On-line at https://dhhs-access-neb-menu.ne.gov/start/?tl=en;
• In-person at a DHHS Office https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Public-Assistance-Offices.aspx; or,
• By calling ACCESSNebraska at the number: (800) 383-4278
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.