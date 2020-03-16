SUNDAY, MARCH 1
10:56 p.m. — Caller reported witnessing a vehicle hit a City light pole and then drive away. Officers located the suspect who was intoxicated, underage and had left the scene of an accident. The driver was charged with several charges.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
8:58 a.m. — An officer responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident. One vehicle had been exiting a parking lot and failed to yield to a vehicle driving on the roadway. The driver exiting the parking lot was cited.
5:39 p.m. — Officers conducted alcohol compliance checks at five businesses. Four passed the compliance checks and one failed. The subject who failed the compliance check was cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
10:36 p.m. — An officer stopped a vehicle for doing 78 mph in a 50 mph zone. The driver was cited.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
5:19 p.m. — Caller reported an assault by a former girlfriend and asked to speak with an officer. Caller told the officer that about two weeks before his former girlfriend had assaulted him. Investigation was unable to corroborate the caller’s account.
8:17 p.m. — Officers responded to a medical call with a patient reporting dizziness after hitting their head two days prior. Officers provided care for the patient until the ambulance took over.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
6:03 a.m. — Officers responded to a medical call involving a diabetic patient experiencing low blood sugar. Officer provided care until the ambulance arrived.
8:05 a.m. — An officer stopped a vehicle for doing 32 mph in a 15 mph school speed zone. The driver was cited.
11:55 a.m. — Vermillion Officers provided traffic control for an accident that occurred on Highway 50 and was investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
12:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident that had occurred the night before. A vehicle had struck a parked vehicle. The driver was cited for careless driving.
1:16 p.m. — Caller requested officers check the welfare of her adult daughter. The daughter had a scheduled appointment to meet with a stranger and now was not unreachable. While searching for the daughter, the caller called and stated the daughter had texted a family member and was alright.
1:43 p.m. — Caller reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked unattended. Investigation revealed a security camera that caught a tree branch blow into the vehicle and then was later collected by a worker.
9:34 p.m. — Caller reported yelling, screaming and fighting noise coming from an apartment. Officers investigated and did not hear any excessive noise or other suspicious activity.
10:48 p.m. — Caller was upset and asked to speak to an officer. An officer met with the caller who was upset about a personal problem and needed someone to talk to. After speaking to the caller for some time, the officer provided the caller with additional resources for counseling in the community.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
12:08 a.m. — Caller reported a man and woman fighting loudly at a neighboring residence. Officers responded and contacted a woman at the identified house. She stated she and her boyfriend had argued earlier but he was now asleep. No further action.
8:07 a.m. — An officer responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident. One vehicle had run into a parked car. The driver was charged with careless driving.
4:02 p.m. — Caller requested help getting up as she had fallen and could not get up. The caller was not injured. Officers assisted the caller up.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
4:53 a.m. — Caller reported loud noise coming from a neighboring apartment. Officers contacted the apartment and found the subject was suffering from a painful condition.
10:07 a.m. — An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. The driver was cited. The registration had expired on 09/30/2019.
12:46 p.m. — An officer saw a man who had warrants for his arrest enter an apartment. The officer contacted the man and arrested him on three Clay County Warrants.
