100 Years
Thursday, July 6, 1922
• Mike Magner, secretary of the Meridian Highway Bridge company, is showing checks for the largest single payment yet made on the bridge assessments. Yesterday he received a check for $9,230.25 from D.B. Gurney, making Mr. Gurney’s payments to date $15,170.25. This is also the largest amount yet paid by any single subscriber.
• Boy Scouts of Yankton will probably go into annual camp, at the mouth of the Jim River, on Wednesday, August 16, for a week or 10 days. It will be held in the beautiful spot where the Jim flows into the Missouri, which proved so satisfactory last year. Work of cleaning up the grounds there will begin this week.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 6, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 6, 1972
• Sister Veronica Fasbender, Ph.D., head of the department of biology at Mount Marty College, has been informed by the National Science Foundation that a $6,000 grant to be matched by the college has been awarded. These funds were requested so that the college could purchase a mobile laboratory and aquatic sampling equipment to enhance the life sciences courses in ecology and ecological research.
• The first annual Water Promotion Day was held Friday, June 30, with a program at the Yankton Memorial Park swimming pool and displays at the Broadway Plaza. The event was a safety program organized by the Yankton Jaycees with Mike Aune as chairman.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 6, 1997
• No paper
