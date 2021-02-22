• Cassandra Pewo, 36, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for first-degree petty theft and on a warrant for false impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer.
• Derek Moe, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for first-degree petty theft and on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Austin Erickson, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for breach of conditions and failure to appear.
• Justin Prairiechicken, 41, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Keith Jolin, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Scott Peterson, 50, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• David Blakey, 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Carrie Stark, 50, Battle Creek, Neb., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Stephen Schrader, 66, Newport, Neb., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Larry Owens, 58, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Christopher Brown, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Brittany Hetzel, 31, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
