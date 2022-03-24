A Winning Spirit

ABERDEEN — At last week’s State B boys basketball tournament, the players weren’t the only squad representing the Freeman Academy-Marion (FAM) co-op team.
The Bearcats, making their first state appearance, received encouragement from their cheer team on the sidelines. And come Saturday night, the FAM cheer squad took to center court — first stunned, then screaming with joy — to accept the “Spirit of Six” award given at halftime of the championship game.
Tasha Olson coaches the squad, which includes McKenna Odman, Ally Bethke, Alysiah Olson, Alyssa Fink, Autumn Rouse and Jessica Pascal, along with Devin Vietor as stunt man.
The South Dakota Peace Officers Association presented the award, which it has sponsored every year since it was established in 1970. The award honors the memories of six Rapid City cheerleaders killed in an airplane crash returning from the then-State “A” basketball tournament.
During Saturday’s awards presentation, Alysiah Olson said the FAM squad joined the other tournament schools on the floor — spiritually as well as physically — for announcement of the Spirit of Six winner. Many of the students held hands as they nervously awaited the result.
“We were all praying right before (the announcement), with the other cheerleaders, while we were standing on the sidelines,” she said. “When they made the announcement, we didn’t even wait for the full name of Freeman Academy-Marion before we started screaming. We knew we had won the Spirit of Six.”
Tasha Olson, Alysiah’s mother, experienced joy mixed with disbelief to hear the Bearcats’ name called. “My reaction was shock. I just watched them out on the floor. It was so exciting for them to have the experience. They have been working so hard all year,” she said.
The Spirit of Six criteria include sportsmanship, crowd control, behavior on and off the court, enthusiasm and dress.
Tasha Olson printed out stories about the six Rapid City cheerleaders so her students realized the trophy’s meaning and honor.
“It really added something for them, knowing this wasn’t just some reward trophy,” she said. “It was very emotional for them when they won it. Even before the region tournament, we were talking about the Spirit of Six and what it would mean to win it.”
When not leading cheers, Vietor literally provided the boost that the girls needed to complete their pyramids, lifts and other gymnastic routines.
“This was the first time we had a male on the squad. We called him our stunt man, and he provides us with the muscle for lifting and catching our cheerleaders,” Tasha Olson said. “When he’s not on the floor, he’s in the stands leading yells and working with crowd control. I think of him as the big brother, and the girls love having him.”
However, Tasha had to apply some coaxing and persuasion to get Vietor on board.
“We started the discussion during football season when he would ride with me to games. I told him, ‘You can be our stunt man. You ride around with the girls all the time, and you go to all the games free, no using your car or paying for gas.’ He said ‘Really?’ and agreed to it. We hope to have another guy next year, and Devin said he might already have one signed up.”
Vietor wasn’t the only squad member showing strength and stamina. Coach Olson held 5 a.m. practices consisting of cardio workouts, weight lifting and box jumping exercises.
“We finished by 6:30, because I had to be at work by 7,” she said. “And if we needed more practice, we met after school for more work. We often got moved to the band room for those practices, but you go wherever there’s space.”
The workouts proved well worth it, Alysiah Olson said. The members became not only stronger but also more confident in lifting, catching and spotting. Besides their workouts, the cheerleaders met to make posters, plan for pep rallies and games and to bond with each other.
“It’s more difficult to know each other because we attend different schools,” she said. “But we’re also from small towns close to each other, so we do a lot of things together and have really gotten to know each other.”
The FAM boys made history by qualifying for this year’s State B in Aberdeen, said Nathan Epp, the Freeman Academy head of school. Last week’s journey marked the first state basketball tournament since the two schools formed a co-op for most sports in 2016.
The wait was even longer for the individual schools, Epp said. Freeman Academy, a Mennonite-affiliated school for grades K-12, had never qualified for either the boys or girls state basketball tournament. On its own, Marion last went to a state basketball tournament in 1999.
The honor provided a fitting reward for a job well done beyond the state tournament, Epp said.
“Our cheerleaders did a fantastic job all year long and were very deserving of the award. They had things really booming at each game. They promoted good sportsmanship with no booing,” he said. “We had a strong following all season. We had great support at the state tournament not only from our own fans but also from Freeman Public and other area schools.”
The fans provided support for the team and cheerleaders outside games, Epp said.
“The booster clubs of Marion and Freeman Academy took care of decorating (student) lockers and other types of thing,” he said. “We have the culture in our communities of doing the right thing.”
Alysiah Olson noted winning the Spirit of Six has remained a dream for her and the other squad members throughout high school.
Their opportunity came with this year’s State B tournament, showcasing the best of South Dakota’s smallest schools. But while the school enrollments may have been small, the teams and their fans loomed huge in terms of attendance and shouting loud and proud.
The FAM cheer squad arrived a day early in Aberdeen. Tasha Olson grew up in the area — her sister was part of the 1993 Spirit of Six winner in nearby Warner — and secured a location for the FAM unit to practice.
The FAM cheerleaders realized they were being watched by judges unknown to them from the moment the students arrived at the Aberdeen hotel through the championship game.
“It wasn’t just at the games or on the sidelines. We were judged 24/7,” Tasha said.
After the tournament, a judge praised the FAM squad and told Coach Olson her cheerleaders received extremely high marks. They received points for wearing dresses or similar outfits as Olson didn’t allow jeans, leggings or sweat pants. In addition, the FAM cheerleaders scored well for remaining attentive to the band, games and other activities at the sessions.
The FAM cheer team kept spirits high even though the Bearcats lost three tough games and finished eighth in the tournament.
“After each game, our cheerleaders were out on the floor, encouraging the players and telling them what a great job they did and how we were really proud of the team,” Tasha said. “The fans remained excited and really showed up for the boys, wanting them to do their best and keep them going. It was a whole community effort.”
Tasha Olson admitted it would have been easy for her cheerleaders to become intimidated by the large arena with thousands of fans and statewide media coverage. However, she told her squad she believed in them and they needed to believe in themselves at all times.
“I think we won the Spirit of Six because the girls owned it (with their confidence),” Olson said. “A lot of times, the girls were nervous. But I told them to act like the happiest person in the world so others see you are positive.”
As a co-op, FAM has ordered a second Spirit of Six plaque so each school has one, Tasha Olson said. But the highest reward may have come from complete strangers.
“It’s just been amazing. We received all sorts of compliments from people who we didn’t know and who weren’t from our area,” she said.
“One lady said it was so much fun to watch our cheerleaders. It felt great to know we were entertaining everyone, and we hope to have the chance to do it again.”
