OMAHA, Neb. —The tragic events unfolding in Ukraine have many searching for ways to donate to relief efforts. Research has shown there are personal benefits to donating during times of crisis; it’s a way to alleviate anxiety and stress and provide compassionate people with a sense of control in a time when events feel utterly chaotic.
If you are among those who desire to help the people of Ukraine, there are ways to maximize the efficiency of your efforts. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been evaluating charitable organizations for nearly 100 years. Through BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance, donors can be sure they are effectively contributing to charities that have a proven track record. Find useful information at our site: Give.org.
Get answers to these questions before donating:
It’s vital that you have the information needed to avoid relief efforts that are mostly assisting themselves rather than the true victims of the war in Ukraine. Here are some points BBB urges you to consider as you determine the right group for your donation:
• Can they even get to the impacted area? Check whether the charity already has a presence in Ukraine and is positioned to quickly aid those in need.
• Is it worthwhile to help a local clothing or food drive? Getting items from Kansas to Ukraine is a complicated business. Logistics, timing and dispersal methods must be worked out. Established relief organizations are your best bet for efficiency and nonduplication of other efforts.
• How experienced is the organization? The good intentions of new groups may not translate to effective aid delivery.
• Thinking about helping a crowdfunding appeal? Give to someone you know and trust! Review their policy about fees and fund distribution. Vetting policies can vary from site to site, with some doing hardly any vetting of the appeal. Look to see if they provide a description of their security measures.
• Are they claiming “100% will be spent on relief?” Charities have necessary fundraising and administrative expenses. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee. Watch out for spectacular claims.
• How do they stack up to BBB’s Charity Standards? Check their trustworthiness by viewing an evaluative report compiled by BBB Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org. You’ll see a list at the site of charities specifically providing relief assistance for Ukraine. These organizations meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
There are highly effective ways you can donate and make a difference for Ukrainians during this difficult time. Use the above information to make sure your donation is getting to those victims in a timely and effective manner. Watch out for opportunists who attempt to convert Americans’ urge to give aid into a windfall for their own bank account.
If you have questions regarding a charity appeal, or other concerns surrounding how to donate to Ukraine relief, check with BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at BBB.org.
