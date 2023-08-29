CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 5-11, 2023
Jacob Riley Noland, 413 Linn St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Julio E. Nunez, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Alexander Michael Martel, 309 Maple St. #1, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Aaron Jacob Pinkelman, Springfield; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Joseph Roy Johnson, Green St., Yankton; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information.
Robert Henry Nissen, Junior, 307 Pine St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Dean Thomas Honomichl, 2200 Douglas Ave. #34, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $1,331.82; Jail sentence of 180 with 160 days suspended and 30 days credit; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Darryl Dallas Evans, 802 E. 13th Street, #9, Yankton; Possession marijuana ½ pound less than one pound; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possession with intent to distribute ½ pound less one pound marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute ½ pound less one pound marijuana; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession marijuana ½ pound less than one pound; Recharged by information.
Daniel Kay Sanders, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $1,154.50.
Hunter Farley Cotton, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Casandra Nichols Hathaway, 607 Regal Drive, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Elvin Eugene Pritchard, 1500 Joseph Circle, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Katrina Jean Hackworth, 1015 Walnut St., D14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Dean Thomas Honomichl, 2200 Douglas Ave. #34, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; $120; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $5,951.24; Jail sentence of 180 days with 160 days suspended and 32 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Heather Wynn, 1605 Pearl Street; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond/ Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Bailey Rae Hamling; North Sioux City; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Mark Timothy Westergaard, 912 W. 11th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Shenona Lynn Banks, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Julie Lillian Hallwerck, 1017 Walnut St., Apt. C03, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Chelsie Jo Ballard, Hawarden, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Danielle Marie Salvatori, Lincoln, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
John Fleming White, Verdigre, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kya Lee Kaufenberg, 2405 West City Limits Road, Apt. 306, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion.
Jordan Mondragon, 801 E. 15th, #8, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Alexa L. Nelson, 402 Pine St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Timothy Wayne Leibel, Wagner; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Caleb Zahrbock, 1005 Dakota Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Ethan George Maring, 622 W. 6th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Cody Michael Siecke, Mission Hill; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $452.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 30 days credit; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by indictment.
Justin Jay Franco, Sioux City, Iowa; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Wade Earl Venosdel, Homeless, Yankton; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $96.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 30 days suspended and 15 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information.
Mary Jean Cheever, No address given; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Ash Lee Marie Jensen, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Craig Cornolius Caruthers, Senior, 208 Fairway Dr., Yankton; No registration receipt in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lynsay Marie Wek, 505 W. 17th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Megan Rose Hirsch, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Scott Daniel Parmelee, Gayville; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zarek Quinn Janssen, 1100 E. 8th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50.
Harley David Alvarez, 500 W. 3rd Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Robert William Blakey, Centerville; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drawing dangerous weapon on another; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information; Possess firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information.
Daniel Winge, Sioux City, Iowa; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Buck James Noyer, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 63, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended and 5 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Keri Linn Curtis, 714 Capital St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Landis Boyd, IV, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 17, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Nevaeh Mariel Ebright, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Klinton Amuel Swenson, Brandt; Following too closely; $132.50.
Michael Christian Brown, Irene; Fishing without license – resident; $132.50.
Jesse Ray Davis, Irene; Municipal speeding; $11.50.
Shantel Marie McDermott, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Erald Alberto Calder, Sioux City; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joshua William Bartels, Harrisburg; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Yohania Barnes Lopez, 1004 E. Side Drive #5, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Luis Miguel Ibarra, 705 Burleigh St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Theodore Michael Thornton, Senior, 115 W. 10th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $272.33; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Chelsea Ann Larson, 1813 Pine Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs Schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs Schedule I or II; Recharged by information.
Dana Wayne Davis, Sioux City, Iowa; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Receive/transfer possession of stolen vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody E. Drapeau, 1019 Walnut St., Apt. B1, Yankton; Fishing without license – resident; $132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Marcelino Fuentes Fuentes, Fremont, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Therese Ann Lammers, 1200 W. 30th St., #102, Yankton; Illegal passing/no pass zone; $132.50.
Juan Carlos Ordon, South Sioux City, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Arthur H. Bottolfson, Crofton, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Aengus Martin Bancroft, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 908 Bill Baggs Road, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Harley David Alvarez, 500 W. 3rd Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
George Lamoine Ridgway, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of methamphetamine; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more Schedules I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II (3 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor (3 counts); Delivery of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess with intent distribute less ½ ounce marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of methamphetamine; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II (3 counts); Recharged by indictment (3 counts); Delivery of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess with intent distribute less ½ ounce marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess with intent distribute less ½ ounce marijuana; Recharged by complaint/petition; Delivery of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint/petition; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more Schedules I or II related items; Recharged by complaint/petition; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more Schedules I or II related items; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Kazleigh C. Martin, 1003 Memory Lane #B12, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed – prosecutor/clerical error; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $646.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 908 Bill Baggs Road, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Tollef Joseph Griffith, 110 Greenbriar St., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Jacob Foster Knight, Avon; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Charged by information.
Victor Manuel Lima Zapon, 108 Sandalwood Ave., Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Under twenty-one driver; Recharged by information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Mark Joseph Holzbauer, 1700 Locust St., Apt. 302, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 4 days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Mario Romero, Schuyler, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules – no wake requirements; $132.50.
Lisa Ann Freng, 1222 Pasque Cr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Hugo Perez Tinajero, Fort Smith, Ark.; Boat – reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Carlos Luis Rodriguez Serrano, 114 Juniper St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint/petition; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Heather Marie Wynn, 1605 Pearl Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Philip Emery Drapeau, Vermillion; Littering prohibited; $182.50.
Charles Michael Leonard, Gayville; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Sarah Nikita Gamez, Kansas City, Kan.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Calixto Alberto Reyes Landa, Homestead, Fla.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
