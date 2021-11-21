Sister Jacquelyn Ernster, a longtime member of Sacred Heart Monastery, a former monastery prioress and the last monastic president of Mount Marty University, died Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a post on the monastery’s Facebook page. She was 82.
“Sister Jacquelyn Ernster joined our Lord in His glory,” the post said.
Ernster was president of Mount Marty College (as it was known then) from 1983-1997, then served as prioress of the monastery from 1997-2005. She also served as a history professor and a dean at the college.
In her later years, she served as administrator at St. Gertrude's Monastery in Ridgely, Maryland.
She was also named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year in 2000.
In a Twitter post, current Mount Marty University President Dr. Marc Long said, “She was an amazing person and president. I will miss her advice and friendship. All who have studied and worked at MMU will appreciate her heavenly prayers. Rest In Peace.”
Her funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.