BATH — There will be 280 South Dakota FFA members recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 94th South Dakota State FFA Convention, Monday April 25, at 7 p.m. You can also watch the convention live at www.sdaged.org, Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
• Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
• Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.
• Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, First Premier Bank, Peterson Livestock, Red River Farm Network, The Dan Streff Family, The Jacobson Group LLC, West Central FFA Alumni, Wyatt & Zana DeJong, Rechelle & Eric Dissing, Dani Herring, Lance & Shirley Howe, Barry and Jenny Jacobson, Sandy Osterday, Todd and Barbara Powell, Mike Strohschein, Jeff and Beth Vander Wal, the Olson Family, Eugene and Stella Nagel, the Wendy Mortenson Agency, and Dawn Wind Dairy Goats.
Area FFA members who will receive their State FFA Degree include:
• Alcester-Hudson — Connor Graff, Mason Manning, Harbor Renken, Jason Wennblom
• Beresford — Caden Aasheim, Mercedes Hebert, Tate Johnson, Lacey Mockler, George Neuman, Dylan Stenen, Sarah Sveeggen
• Bon Homme — Drew Marie Hejna, Karsten Kozak, Elizabeth Soukup
• Menno — Annalise Kludt
• Parker — Jason Ebeling, Joe Mahan, Gerard Muller, Ashton Ross, Jacob VanVelzen, Jarret Wildeboer
• Parkston — Joshua Polreis, Kellie Ripp, Baylee Schoenfelder
• Platte-Geddes — Caden Foxley, Grayson Hanson, Taylor Larson, Jackson Neuman, Reggie Ringling, Ashton Summerville, Chase Varilek
• Scotland — Karson Bierle, Addison Haase, Joslyn Walloch
• Viborg-Hurley — Brooklyn Andersen, Delana Mach
