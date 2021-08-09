A state prison inmate housed in Yankton has been placed on escape status.
According to a press release issued Monday by the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Christopher Cramblit left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on Sunday.
Cramblit, 32, is a white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 265 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cramblit is currently serving three concurrent sentences for child abuse from Minnehaha County.
Leaving a nonsecure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Anyone with any information on this inmate should contact local law enforcement.
