An Eternal Talent

Both through art and a generous spirit, Scott Luken’s contributions to his native Yankton have left a lasting impression.
For that talent and devotion, Luken has been posthumously named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year for 2021. Luken died suddenly last September after he had, earlier in the year, opened a new gallery along Highway 52 west of Yankton.
Luken’s talent was known both nationally and internationally as he garnered many awards and considerable recognition.
One nomination, submitted by Kathleen and Jim Piper, summarized what many others said.
“Yankton lost a great friend and citizen when Scott Luken passed away so unexpectedly earlier this year,” the Pipers wrote. “He was young, talented, kind and a wonderful human being. While some might say he was on the brink of greatness, we believe he had achieved greatness by his character and willingness to serve every community he touched.
“We first knew Scott as a talented designer with his family’s monument business. While listening and learning the trade from his family and other mentors — he actually was doing something else — Scott created a bond with those he served that is everlasting. His work is seen throughout the Midwest — first as family memorials and later through his work as an outstanding stone artist and sculptor.”
Luken’s wife, Angie Luken, and daughter, Hailey Luken, told the Press & Dakotan that this recognition of Scott was a genuine honor.
“I think it’s a great reflection of Dad because you never think about all the little things people do to contribute to the community they lived in their whole life until you’re forced to kind of look back on that,” Hailey said.
Some examples that came to mind included Scott’s donation of a grave monument to the notorious Jack McCall, located in Yankton’s Sacred Heart Cemetery, and the hours of volunteering to make props for Dakota Dance Association’s biennial production of “The Nutcracker.” Over the years, Scott made many of the masks used in the production, said Hailey, who danced in the production and eventually recruited her parents to dance in it as well.
“’The Nutcracker’ face itself is amazing,” she said. “He hand-stretched that leather and painted and airbrushed it, and the crown, he made out of mink. It was so cool.”
“Even when we were out of the production, he continued,” Hailey added.
There are also numerous commissioned pieces around town, including the Keep Yankton Beautiful fountain on Yankton’s Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue.
“Scott went up to Milbank and created the whole thing, and then had it delivered,” Angie said, noting that even cranes were necessary to put it in place. “The installation was quite the process of trying to block off a major intersection with semis and not snap that fountain in half and install it.”
Several artistic pieces in Yankton’s Meridian District and on Riverside Park’s Monument Walk were Scott’s work.
There are also the little things around town, like logos Scott made for local businesses, that Hailey said are a constant reminder of her father.
“I drive around town and I go, ‘Dad did that,’ she said. “The painting up at the duck pond on the concrete — he did one of the octopus.”
Beyond that, Scott left his mark on the community through his interactions with people.
“Non-tangible things, like, he helped build a fence or he helped finish someone’s basement or a neighbor down the street was trying to cut their hedges and he would just go down and help them, snow blowing for people,” she said. “That’s not unique to him by any means, but when you look at it like a compilation, I’m proud of Dad.”
At his celebration of life, many people took the time to greet Angie and Hailey and tell them stories about Scott that they hadn’t known, Hailey said.
“They loved him just as much as I loved him,” she said. “The number of people that he touched, who are going to live on and remember him and take pieces of their experiences with him — I can’t wrap it up into a single sentence, but it means a lot.”
Many in the Yankton community and also sculptors who only knew Scott from Facebook have reached out to Angie with their condolences and more.
“The generosity, the kindness, it’s just overwhelming,” she said. “This community is amazing.”
Scott, though extremely talented, made art accessible and inclusive, Hailey said.
“Anyone who asked, he would show them how it’s done,” Hailey said. “Even at art shows, he would have something he would just be carving for fun on a rock on the side as people go by and look at his art. He would let little kids or adults come by and tinker with it a little bit, he even did that with the kids on Halloween.”
On Halloween, Scott was known around town for his pumpkin carvings, and he was an artistic fixture at Yankton’s annual Harvest Halloween Festival.
“He loved every second of that,” Angie said. “He would put on his mad scientist coat he picked up from wherever, and he’d smear fake blood on it, and people would come by because, it didn’t matter how cold it was, he was out there with a table and tools and he was carving pumpkins on Halloween.”
Most of his sculpting was done in his head, she said, he would just take away pieces until the picture was revealed.
“What my dad did was so elevated, an average Joe couldn’t do it,” Hailey said. “But he made you feel like you could or he would bring it down to a level where you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can do it.’”
He was a colorful, eloquent, informal speaker, she said.
“Like, when he taught kids art. It was so funny, because he was like, ‘Oh, little kids! I have no patience for it,’” Hailey said. “Then, he would teach them art, and it would be such a one-to-one connection.”
He created the same sense of connectedness with people through Facebook, his seminars and in the granite industry, she said.
“Scott had a way of reaching people, and knowing what level and how he needed to communicate with them,” Angie said. “He’d be very honored by this, very humbled by it.”
Any speech Scott might have written regarding this award would have required cleaning up, she said.
“Anyone who knew my husband knew that his favorite word started with F,” Angie said. “(His speech) would have been a celebration, with some kind of a toast at the end with either his favorite bourbon or his favorite rum.”
Whenever Scott was presented with an honor, Hailey said he would take the opportunity to voice support for other artists in the community.
“I think that says a lot about someone’s character, and I think he would do the same with this situation,” Hailey said. “Everybody feeds off of each other and learns from each other, and so, no one can do it on their own. He would say something along those lines.”
An open house will be announced at a later date.
———
Sponsors of the Citizen of the Year award include the following entities and civic organizations: Yankton Elks; Yankton Rotary; Yankton Kiwanis Club; Federated Women’s Club; Yankton VFW Post 791; Association of Retired School Personnel; Lewis & Clark Shrine Club; Yankton College; Yankton Catholic Foundation; L&C Behavioral Health Sciences; Yankton Area Mental Wellness; Knights Of Columbus; Interchange, Inc.; The Center; American Legion Auxiliary; Yankton Morning Optimists and Yankton VFW Auxiliary. The award is also sponsored by these local law firms/attorneys — Den Herder Law Firm; Blackburn and Stevens Prof LLC; Matt Michels, attorney; Marlow Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC; and Craig Kennedy, attorney — and by the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.