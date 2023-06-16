The Yankton County Commission is scheduled to hear an update on the N.W. Jim River Road washout from the county’s Highway Department Superintendent Mike Sedlacek at its meeting Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Michael Barkl of A 2 Z, LLC will address commissioners regarding a medical cannabis cultivation facility and the commission will declare June 25 as Diane Reese Day, in recognition of Reese being named Yankton’s Citizen of the Year.
